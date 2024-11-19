Alex Bregman has spent his entire nine-year career with the Houston Astros, but he's now a free agent. It's still up in the air if Bregman will return to H-Town and because of that, the organization is considering other options in the scenario where their star third baseman signs with another franchise.

With Bregman's decision not expected anytime soon, owner Jim Crane said the Astros are eyeing various players. Via MLB.com:

“We know Scott (Boras),” Crane said. “He’s going to do the best he can to get the most for [Bregman] if it’s a place he wants to go. … At some point, we would have to make a decision. We’re looking now at a backup [options]. You’re exploring all the options, so that’s what’s happening now.”

Houston is prioritizing their corner infield spots. Jose Abreu is gone, while Bregman is of course a wild card at this point to run it back with the Astros. Per reports, the ball club is interested in Jorge Polanco and Willy Adames, although the latter is strictly a middle infielder. Adames is also a prized free agent on this winter's open market.

At the end of the 2024 season, Jose Altuve made it clear to the front office that he wanted Bregman back in an Astros uniform. Crane said they will do their best to make it happen:

“We love Altuve. I love Altuve,” he said. “We told him we were going to make a strong effort to get it done and that we’d do our best. It carries some weight with me, and it carries some weight with Dana. He’s been our best player on our team for a long time, and hopefully he’ll continue that. We've got him here until, hopefully, he gets into the Hall of Fame.”

Bregman hit .260 in '24 with 26 home runs and 75 RBI. Given his agent is Scott Boras, there's no question the veteran infielder will get paid handsomely. It just remains to be seen if that will be in Houston or elsewhere.