By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Published 23 hours ago

Updated 23 hours ago

The Houston Astros revealed a pair of injury updates on Alex Bregman and Martin Maldonado following their World Series victory, per Mark Berman.

Bregman reportedly suffered a fractured left index finger on a slide in the 8th inning of World Series Game 6. The third baseman remained in the game and will not require surgery on the ailment.

The Astros also reported that Maldonado dealt with a sports hernia all season long. He is set to undergo a procedure on the sports hernia.

Both Alex Bregman and Martin Maldonado played pivotal roles for Houston in 2022.

Bregman reestablished himself as a star after posting an .820 OPS and 23 home runs during the season. Houston leaned on Bregman in the playoffs as well.

Maldonado’s offensive numbers were not all that impressive. But he still featured some pop from the catcher position. However, his value stemmed from behind the plate. He was a reliable catching option for Dusty Baker and the Astros.

The 2022 campaign was a magical one for Houston. It will be debated whether or not their Fall Classic victory absolves their 2017 cheating scandal. But this World Series win certainly helps Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve’s reputations.

The Astros expect to compete once again in 2023. They have a youthful core of players making their names known on the team alongside Bregman and Altuve. Jeremy Pena, Yordan Alvarez, and Kyle Tucker highlight Houston’s future. Additionally, Dusty Baker is set to return as manager next season.

It is an exciting time to be a fan of the Astros.