The Houston Astros are trying to catch the Texas Rangers for the division crown in the American League West. While they currently sit 2.5 games behind Texas currently, Houston may have just received the spark they were looking for at the first base position in Jon Singleton, who put together a massive night (3-4, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 3 R, 1 BB) to lead the Astros to their 11-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

Singleton's return to the majors after not having played in the MLB since 2015 has been awesome to see, but his massive performance against Los Angeles showed that he wasn't simply a feel-good story. Houston needs help at first base, and Singleton could be able to make an impact for them down the stretch. After his multi-homer game, Singleton made it clear that is precisely what he's looking to accomplish.

“Hopefully I can just be a piece of the puzzle. It felt great. It was a long time coming.” – Jon Singleton, The Athletic

With Jose Abreu struggling mightily for much of the season, Houston has been looking for all the production they can get from the first base spot for months now. They received it on Friday night from Singleton, and there's hope that he could continue to deliver for this team in their playoff push over the next few months.

Singleton still has a lot to prove for Houston, but it's looking like he could step up for the ‘Stros with Abreu now dealing with a lower back injury. One big game doesn't immediately make Singleton the answer, but if he can keep on stringing together strong outings, he could be the key piece to the Astros playoff push.