Jose Altuve has been called every dirty name in the book for his alleged role in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal, which marred the franchise's 2017 World Series campaign. Though, not everyone associates the star second baseman with cheating and buzzers.

There are plenty of young fans who still idolize him and see the 5-foot-6 Venezuelan as a shining example of what persistence and hard work can do for an athlete's career. One such supporter, 12-year-old Ignacio, received an Altuve jersey before the team's home matchup against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday. But his joy did not end there.

The 2017 American League MVP came over to surprise the star-struck boy and signed the jersey, per sideline reporter Vanessa Richardson. A special moment like this one reinforces the notion that baseball is more than just a game. It also puts the controversial player in a different light for many who want any excuse to lambaste the franchise pillar.

I was finishing up an interview with 12-year-old Ignacio about how special it was to receive Josè Altuve’s jersey… and look who showed up. @Astros | @ATTSportsNetSW pic.twitter.com/QSWR62WNpe — Vanessa Richardson (@SportsVanessa) August 15, 2023

This is the Jose Altuve Astros fans know and love, though. Call it living in denial if you want, but this act of kindness falls in line with the man they have enthusiastically cheered for over a decade. The eight-time All-Star is showing no sign of slowing down, either. After missing the first month-and-a-half of the season with a thumb fracture, he is hitting .323 with a .422 on-base and .545 slugging percentage.

Unfortunately, Altuve left the Marlins game with a knee contusion after hitting a ball off his shin in the first inning. X-Rays are negative, so hopefully Ignacio and the rest of the Houston faithful get to see him return to the field very soon.