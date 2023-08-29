Jose Altuve hit his way into the Houston Astros history books with the team's first cycle in a decade. He drove in four runs and scored four of his own as Houston demolished the Boston Red Sox by a score of 13-5. Altuve capped off his historic performance with a towering home run over the Green Monster.

Altuve obviously knew he was chasing history coming into the eighth inning. He notched a double in the third inning, hit a single in the fifth and hit a triple in the sixth that scored a pair of runs. He came up to the plate with a runner on first and a chance to extend the Astros' lead while securing a rare accomplishment. Still, he didn’t let the moment change anything for him, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

“I was aware that I needed a homer, but I wasn’t really trying to change my whole approach,” Altuve said, via MLB.com. “I was thinking about getting a pitch and trying to drive it.”

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

JOSE ALTUVE WITH A NO-DOUBT HOMER FOR HIS FIRST CAREER CYCLE 🚨🤯pic.twitter.com/7PppjDoudA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 29, 2023

Jose Altuve's performance helped the Astros accrue a franchise-record 57 hits over three games, tallying 14 and 25 in respective wins against the Detroit Tigers before coming into Fenway Park and tallying 18 hits against the Red Sox. Astros manager Dusty Baker certainly loves what he is seeing from his team, which has rebounded from a rough stretch to win its last three games in dominant fashion.

“That’s the first cycle I’ve seen in a long time,” Baker said, via MLB.com. “We were all pulling for him that at-bat before when he popped the ball up. Boy, that’s the first cycle we had in 10 years. It’s great to score runs.”

The Astros are rolling — and at the right time, too. The AL West is a super close race with Houston, the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers. While they should still secure a Wild Card spot if they fail to repeat as division champs, they surely would like to secure any home-field advantage they can get in the postseason. There are plenty of concerns around the reigning World Series champs but also plenty of talent to propel them forward.