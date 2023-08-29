As the Houston Astros look to clinch a postseason berth, Jose Altuve has been at the front and center of the team's success. In the midst of their playoff push, Altuve accomplished a feat against the Red Sox that hasn't been done by an Astros player in a decade.

With his eighth inning home run, Altuve hit the first cycle in Astros history since 2013. The last player to hit for a cycle with Houston was Brandon Barnes a little over 10 years to the day before Altuve's bomb, via Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle.

Jose Altuve homers to complete the cycle! The first @Astros cycle since 2013. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5uoxu9kjBf — MLB (@MLB) August 29, 2023

Houston would go on to win the game 13-5, pushing their record to 75-58 on the season. They sit just .5 games out of first place in what has become a hotly contested AL West race. Overall in the win, Altuve went 4-for-6 with four RBI and four runs scored.

Jose Altuve will need to be Houston's catalyst to secure their spot in the playoffs. Injuries have held the second baseman back this year, limiting him to just 61 games. But when healthy, Altuve has hit .314 with nine home runs, 30 RBI and 13 stolen bases. Even in his limited amount of games, Altuve leads the team in batting average and ranks fourth in stolen bases.

Despite being a former MVP and an eight-time All-Star, Houston can't expect performances like this from Altuve every night. However, it's another example of just how potent he could be. As the Astros continue their torrid pace to the postseason, Altuve will look to lead from the front. Now fully healthy, Altuve is ready to do whatever it takes.