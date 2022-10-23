Jose Altuve speaks on brutal treatment from Yankees fans during ALCS

The Houston Astros are one win away from reaching the World Series once again. They lead the American League Championship Series 3-0 against the New York Yankees. What has made that truly remarkable is that the Astros have continued to win despite the struggles of Jose Altuve.

Altuve is just 1-for-28 in these playoffs. He began the playoffs 0-for-25, setting a new major league record. He was 0-for-23 entering Game 3 in Yankee Stadium. Of course, Yankee fans were fully aware and let him have in Saturday. Altuve would eventually pick up a double in the game, as the Astros blanked New York, 5-0 to take the commanding series lead.

Prior to Game 4 Sunday, Altuve addressed the treatment from Yankees fans.

“Obviously the Yankees fans are really fans. They get in the game a lot. They really love the game. They love the game. It’s a little different here than other places. But I come here and just try to play my game” Altuve said.

Houston is yet to lose a playoff game. They are 6-0 after having swept the Seattle Mariners in the divisional round, and now won the first three games of the ALCS.

Regardless of his struggles, Jose Altuve is still hitting leadoff for the Astros in Game 4 in Yankee Stadium. However, the start of this game is being delayed due to inclement weather.

Houston is looking to clinch their third World Series berth in the last four years, and fourth over the last six. However, they lost each of the last two appearances. Altuve and the Astros will look to reverse that trend, if they can get there.