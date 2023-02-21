Jose Altuve first suited up for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic back in 2017. Now, Altuve will be back representing his country in the 2023 WBC. The Astros’ star second baseman spoke about what the honor meant to him and his mentality entering the WBC.

Altuve didn’t have a great run his first time in the WBC, hitting just .259. Venezuela was knocked out in the second-round. But this time around, Altuve feels more confident and is ready to represent Venezuela, via the MLB Network.

“It’s amazing. It’s an honor for me to get to play,” Altuve said. “Obviously we have a big responsibility to go there and represent our country. To win it would be an amazing thing for the people back home in Venezuela.”

Altuve mentioned that he is looking forward to playing alongside superstars such as the Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera and the Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. Team Venezuela will feature numerous other MLB stars such as the Royals’ Salvador Perez and the Yankees’ Gleyber Torres.

Jose Altuve is entering the World Baseball Classic after another strong season for the Astros. He hit .300 with 28 home runs, 57 RBI and 18 stolen bases. He was named an All Star for the eighth time as Houston went on to defeat the Phillies in the World Series.

Altuve is certainly looking for the Astros to make another deep postseason run. But for now, Altuve is focused on representing Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. Winning for his home country would be an impressive start to Altuve’s upcoming season.