Kyle Tucker sealed the deal Tuesday night in favor of the Houston Astros. The Astros outfielder lifted a monster go-ahead grand slam in the ninth inning off of Baltimore Orioles All-Star closer Felix Bautista to lead Houston to a 7-6 victory.

GRAND SLAM KING TUCK! 👑 Kyle Tucker battles for 9 pitches before hitting a go-ahead grand slam in the 9th inning in Baltimore! 💥 (via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/AQbmgPtroP — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 9, 2023

Almost immediately, cries of “pay the man” reverberated throughout Twitter from Astros fans who want the Astros to give Tucker a new contract.

“Jim Crane needs to do whatever he can to extend Kyle Tucker. PAY THE MAN,” wrote Michael Schwab in a tweet.

Here's Twitter user @baseballnchill posting a hilarious blank check for Kyle Tucker.

Tucker saved the Astros from the jaws of defeat and brought them back to life with that massive blast, which, according to ESPN Stats & Info, was the first of its kind so far in the 2023 MLB regular season.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

“Down 3 with one out in the top of the 9th, Kyle Tucker gave the Astros the lead with one swing. He's the first player this season to hit a grand slam in the 9th inning or later with his team trailing by 3.”

More reactions:

KING TUCKER!!! PAY THE MAN!! pic.twitter.com/MaOxSi0ZWK — Nick Alvarez (@NickAtNightTX) August 9, 2023

Tucker has two more years of arbitration eligibility beyond 2023. He went through arbitration prior to this season and got himself a one-year deal worth $5 million, which sounds like a bargain considering how great he's been this season for the Astros. He currently leads all qualified Houston players with a .889 OPS to go with 20 home runs and a .297 batting average.

As for the Astros, they have improved to 65-49 after their win in the series opener against the Orioles.