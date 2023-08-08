The Houston Astros are on the road to take on the Baltimore Orioles for the start of a three game series. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we give you an Astros-Orioles prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Astros have won six of their last 10 games, but they split their weekend series with the New York Yankees. They are chasing the Texas Rangers in the AL West division, but they do have a wild card spot. The Astros slack a little bit offensively. As a team, they are 18th in batting average, 16th in slugging percentage, and 15th in OPS. However, they are top-10 in home runs and runs scored. On the mound is where the Astros really excel. The Astros are second in ERA, third in quality starts, fifth in saves, and seventh in oBA.

The Orioles have quickly turned themselves into the best team in the American League. They have overtaken the Tampa Bay Rays for the division lead in the AL East. Baltimore has won eight of their last 10 games, and they come into this series on a four game win streak. The Orioles just swept the New York Mets over the weekend and outscored them 19-6. The Orioles are middle of the pack in most categories, but their bullpen is one of the best in the game, and they have a record of 20-10 in one-run games.

Framber Valdez will get the start for the Astros. Grayson Rodriguez will be on the mound for the Orioles.

Here are the Astros-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Orioles Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+130)

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-156)

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How To Watch Astros vs. Orioles

TV: TBS

Stream: TBS app

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

Framber Valdez had a stretch of tough starts leading into his no-hitter against the Cleveland Guardians. Hopefully his no-hitter will be the beginning of Valdez pitching as one of the best pitchers in baseball. The Orioles are really middle of the pack at the plate, so Valdez does not have too tough of a matchup. With Valdez slinging it from the left side, he can neutralize some of the better hitters on the Orioles. If Valdez can have anywhere close to the outing he had against the Guardians, the Astros will cover this spread.

Houston is facing a rookie who seemed to be a little bit overmatched during his first stint in the big leagues. Jose Altuve and Yanier Diaz are batting over .300 against right-handed pitching. Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker have hit 26 of their 38 home runs off of righties this season. If those four hitters can have a good game, the Astros will cover the spread.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned, Grayson Rodriguez was a little bit overmatched in his first stint in the bigs, however, he has been better since his return. In his return, Rodriguez has thrown 23 2/3 innings, allowed nine earned runs, and struck out 20 batters while allowing just 15 hits. He has found a way to get hitters off the barrel, and get outs. His four starts back have been against some pretty good competition, as well. He has good starts against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, and the Rays. If he can continue to have good starts and pitch well, the Orioles will cover this spread.

The Orioles are pretty middle of the pack offensively, but in August they have been very good. Baltimore is batting .327 in their six August games with 22 extra base hits. Ryan Mountcastle has 12 hits in August while Adley Rutschman has seven hits. Baltimore has been on fire in August, and no matter who the opposing pitcher is, the Baltimore offense will be a tough matchup. If Baltimore can stay hot, the Orioles will cover the spread.

Final Astros-Orioles Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game. With Grayson Rodriguez turning his season around, and Framber Valdez being one of the better pitchers in the league, this game should come down to just a few runs. However, I think the Orioles' wins streak ends in this game. Valdez is coming off a no-hitter, and I think he will carry that momentum into this game and pitch another gem. I trust Framber Valdez to get the job done help the Astros cover the spread.

Final Astros-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Astros -1.5 (+130), Under 8 (-105)