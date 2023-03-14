Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. said he would play catch for the third time tomorrow at low intensity, MLB.com Astros beat reporter Brian McTaggart wrote in a Tuesday tweet.

He will do so every other day. He is dealing with a low-grade strain in his forearm muscle.

“They hesitate to even call it a strain,” he said.

Astros manager Dusty Baker said McCullers Jr was still not throwing last week after initial concerns came to the surface when Baker revealed McCullers Jr. was going to be “temporarily” shut down from throwing early in Spring Training.

“Opening day is out of the question,” McCullers Jr said. “I’ve been a little bit upset. I was really looking forward to a great start to the camp and great start to the season. Any time this happens, it’s very frustrating for me and the team and the fanbase.”

Lance McCullers Jr logged seven seasons with the Astros after he was drafted in the first round of the 2012 MLB June Amateur Draft. He earned a 49-32 record and a 3.48 ERA, peaking at a 13-5 record in 28 starts during the 2021 season. He took seventh place in American League Cy Young voting that year, taking spots behind New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodón, White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn and Seattle Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray.

McCullers Jr took a spot in the All-Star game in 2015, when the 23-year-old right-hander took home a 7-4 record in 22 starts, along with a 4.25 ERA.

Astros left fielder Michael Brantley was able to return to camp on Monday. Baker said Brantley’s chances of being active for the team’s season debut “will be close.”

“It’s going to be really close, to be there Opening Day or shortly thereafter, a week after, tops,” Brown said last week. “We don’t know where that is. I’m hoping no later than April 10 with him.”