The Houston Astros take on the Miami Marlins for the second game of a three game set. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Astros-Marlins prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Marlins won game one of the series 5-1. Miami had just seven hits in the game, but they made them all count. Jon Berti got the scoring started for the Marlins. He doubled home a run in the third inning, and then scored on a passed ball in that same inning. In the eighth inning, the Marlins went back-to-back-to-back to extend the lead. Jorge Soler, Luis Arraez, and Josh Bell were the home run hitters. Braxton Garrett was the winning pitcher in the game. He went five scoreless innings, allowed just four hits, and struck out one.

The Astros had eight hits on the game, but that equated to just one run. Jose Altuve, Chas McCormick, and Jeremy Pena had multi-hit games, while Yordan Alvarez had the other hit. Altube was the lone RBI man for the Astros. He also doubled in the game. Framber Valdez was the losing pitcher. He pitched into the eighth, and gave up two of three home runs in that inning. Valdez allowed six hits, three runs, and struck out four.

Cristian Javier will be the starting pitcher for the Astros. Johnny Cueto will get the ball for the Marlins.

Here are the Astros-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Marlins Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+134)

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-162)

Over: 9 (+102)

Under: 9 (-124)

How To Watch Astros vs. Marlins

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Florida

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

Javier is having a pretty good season, but his numbers do not quite back it up. He is 8-2 on the season, but he has a 4.36 ERA, and 1.22 WHIP. However, he allows opponents to hit just .232 off him. On the road, opponents hit just .226 off him, so he does allow less hits when pitching away from home. If he can just limit the long ball in this one, the Astros will cover the spread.

Houston is taking on Cueto in this game. He has made just five starts this season, and the Marlins are just 1-5 when he pitches. In his last three starts, Cueto has allowed five home runs. He is having trouble keeping the ball in the yard and the Astros should take advantage of that. If Alvarez, Altuve, or Kyle Tucker can drive the ball to the gaps, or over the fence, the Astros will cover the spread.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Marlins were able to win by way of the home run in game one of this series. They did score two in the third, but the three home runs in a row put the nail in the coffin. Javier has given up 18 home runs in his 22 starts this season, and his last six starts have not been much better. In those starts he has an ERA over 6.00 and he has allowed seven home runs. Javier has been very hittable lately, and the Marlins have been playing well at home. If they can get to a struggling pitcher in this game, and find a way to hit a few more home runs, Miami will cover the spread.

Final Astros-Marlins Prediction & Pick

It is tough to call this game. Both pitchers have not been able to limit baserunners, or the long ball. This will come down to the offenses, and who does more damage. I would not be surprised to see the over hit in this game. When it comes to which team is going to cover the spread, I will put my trust in Cristian Javier. I will take the Astros to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Astros-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Astros -1.5 (+134), Over 9 (+102)