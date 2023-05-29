A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

As expected, Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros dominated the Oakland Athletics in a recent three-game series in Oakland that ended Sunday. In the series finale, Alvarez made sure the A’s felt his power, as he smashed two home runs in a 10-1 Houston victory.

Yordan Alvarez also barged into Aaron Judge territory with yet another game with more than a ball sent out of the park, per ESPN Stats & Info.

“Yordan Alvarez recorded his 15th career multi-HR game (2nd this season). Only Aaron Judge and Kyle Schwarber have more multi-HR games since Alvarez’s 2019 rookie season.”

Alvarez sizzled at the plate on Sunday right from the get-go, as he put the Astros on the board first with a solo homer that went 409 feet long in the opening inning. He would later add more pain to the Athletics’ pitching staff with a parting solo home run in the ninth inning to also add the icing on a brilliant overall performance from the Astros’ offense.

On the season, Yordan Alvarez is on the 94th percentile in the majors in terms of hard hit percentage and 96th in barrel percentage. In other words, Alvarez has simply been outstanding in making powerful contact with the ball this season. So far in the 2023 MLB regular season, the 25-year-old Alvarez is brandishing a triple slash-line of .291/.402/.612 while also owning a total of 14 home runs and 48 RBI.

Alvarez will look to create more noise from the plate in the next series against the Minnesota Twins at home that starts this Monday.