Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

On Wednesday, May 24th, we have a full slate of baseball and Fanduel is running a same-game parlay that’s paying out over 3-1 odds. We take a look at this same-game parlay on our MLB prop odds series this Wednesday, May 24th.

With a ton of options on the board, it is always good when Fanduel runs these same-game promos to help us decide where to place our money. This promo has two same-game parlays plus another player prop put together. Let’s take a look at what Fanduel’s same-game promo has to offer.

MLB Same-Game Parlay Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB Same-Game Parlay Odds

Ketel Marte 1+ Hits

Byron Buxton 1+ Hits

Alex Kirilloff 1+ Hits

Christian Yelich 1+ Hits

Yordan Alvarez 1+ Hits

Same-Game Parlay Odds: +386 or -115 for (SF-MIN), -112 for (HOU-MIL) & -270 (ARI-PHI)

Ketel Marte has been hitting the ball well lately, with a .317 batting average and a .910 OPS in his last 10 games. He’s facing a favorable matchup against left-handed pitcher Ranger Suarez. Suarez has allowed a .407 batting average and Marte bats .417 (5 for 12) with 1 RBI and 1 walk against him.

Byron Buxton has been hitting the ball well for the Twins this season with a .286 batting average and a .910 OPS in his last 10 games. In his last 10 games, Buxton has hit .286 (23-for-77) with 7 runs, 4 doubles, 2 home runs, and 10 RBIs. He has also walked 7 times and struck out just 10 times. Buxton has been particularly effective against right-handed pitching in this stretch, hitting .324 (14-for-43) with 6 runs, 3 doubles, 2 home runs, and 8 RBIs.

Alex Kirilloff is a young, talented hitter who has been off to a good start this season. He is hitting .306 with three doubles, three home runs, six RBIs, and six walks in 16 games. He has also struck out just 14 times. The Giants are starting right-hander Anthony DeSclafani today. DeSclafani is a good pitcher, but he has struggled against left-handed hitters this season. Lefties are hitting .267 with seven doubles against him.

Christian Yelich is a former MVP who has been one of the best hitters in baseball over the past few years. He is a left-handed hitter, and he has been particularly effective against right-handed pitching. He is hitting .280 with a .905 OPS against righties this season. The Astros are starting right-hander Brandon Bielak today. Bielak is a good pitcher, but he has struggled against left-handed hitters this season. Lefties are hitting .355 with a .907 OPS against Bielak.

Yordan Alvarez is one of the best hitters in baseball. He is a two-time All-Star and a World Series champion. He is a left-handed hitter, and he has been particularly effective against right-handed pitching. He is hitting .310 with a .964 OPS against righties this season. The Brewers are starting right-hander Adrian Houser today. Houser is a good pitcher, but he has struggled against left-handed hitters this season. Lefties are hitting .273 with a .907 OPS against Houser.