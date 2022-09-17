Yordan Alvarez’s 3-home run game draws massive praise from Justin Verlander

Yordan Alvarez is one of the best hitters in all of baseball. The Houston Astros’ designated hitter/outfielder is a legitimate superstar at the plate. He recently proved that with a three-home run game. Each of them went over 430 feet and he added a single to go 4-4 in a 5-0 win over the Oakland Athletics.

According to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, Justin Verlander called the 25-year-old Alvarez one of the best hitters he has ever played with. For someone who has been around Miguel Cabrera, Magglio Ordoñez, Prince Fielder, and the many stars in Houston since they became a championship contender to say that is massively impressive.

“He’s one of the best hitters I ever played with,” Verlander said of Yordan Alvarez, via the Houston Chronicle. “I would say that was a surprising night, but it wasn’t.”

“It seems like Yordan, more than a few times a year, just does something that makes our jaws drop,” Verlander said. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) September 17, 2022

Yordan Alvarez made his first All-Star game this season and currently has a new career-high of 36 home runs, a 1.033 OPS, 127 hits and 22 doubles in 120 games this season. He is setting himself up to be one of the very best hitters in Astros franchise history. Although he is known almost exclusively for his hitting, he wants to show that he can also be a solid fielder.

While the youngster Alvarez continues to impress, so does the veteran Verlander. The 39-year-old pitcher made his first start after an IL stint, recording nine strikeouts and allowing only one walk in five innings of work. The Astros are thriving as the playoffs approach.