The Houston Astros are on the road to take on the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Astros-Rays prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Astros-Rays Projected Starters

Yusei Kikuchi vs. Shane Baz

Yusei Kikuchi (5-9) with a 4.62 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 126.2 innings pitched, 149K/36BB, .265 oBA

Last Start: at Texas Rangers: Win, 5.1 innings pitched, 4 hits, 2 runs, 3 walks, 8 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 11 starts, 4.56 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 53.1 innings pitched, 66K/18BB, .284 oBA

Shane Baz (0-1) with a 4.30 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 29.1 innings pitched, 26K/12BB, .267 oBA

Last Start: at St. Louis Cardinals: No Decision, 4.1 innings, 6 hits, 4 runs, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 2 starts, 4.35 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 10.1 innings pitched, 12K/3BB, .205 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Rays Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+125)

Moneyline: -136

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-150)

Moneyline: +116

Over: 7.5 (-120)

Under: 7.5 (-102)

How to Watch Astros vs. Rays

Time: 6:50 PM ET/3:50 PM PT

TV: Space City Home Network, Bally Sports Sun

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

Yusei Kikuchi has been very good for the Astros in his two starts. He has led the Astros to a win in both those games. One of those games was against the Rays, as well. In that game, Kikuchi threw 5.2 innings, allowed just two runs, and struck out 11 batters. In his second start with the Astros, the lefty struck out eight and led Houston to a win over the Texas Rangers. If Kikuchi can have another start like that against the Rays, and continue to pitch well for the Astros, Houston will win this game.

Houston can hit the ball well. They are second in the MLB in batting average, eighth in slugging percentage, and they do not strike out. The Astros should be able to hit the ball well in this game. Baz gives up his fair share of hits, and the Astros make plenty of contact. The Astros were also able to record six hits off Baz in their previous matchup. If they can find a way to push some runs across with those hits, the Astros will win this game.

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Shane Baz is pitching decently this season. He has already started against the Astros, as well. As mentioned, he allowed six hits. However, Baz only allowed two runs while striking out five. That is usually a good enough outing to get the win, but Baz was left with the no decision. If he can have another start like that, it will be good enough for the Rays to a get win Tuesday night.

Tampa needs to get some hits, and not strikeout as much against Kikuchi in this game. The Rays were able to get to Kikuchi when he played for the Blue Jays earlier this season. In that game, Tampa Bay put up three runs on six hits, and Kikuchi did not make it through five innings. If the Rays can get to Kikuchi like that again, they should be able to win this game.

Final Astros-Rays Prediction & Pick

Kikuchi is pitching his best right now. I think that will continue in this game while the Astros put up som runs on offense. I will take the Astros to win this game.

Final Astros-Rays Prediction & Pick: Astros ML (-136)