ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Houston Astros are on the road to take on the Boston Red Sox Friday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Red Sox prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Astros-Red Sox Projected Starters

Ronel Blanco vs. Tanner Houck

Ronel Blanco (9-6) with a 2.98 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 124 innings pitched, 121K/48BB, .180 oBA

Last Start: vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Loss, 5 innings, 6 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks, 7 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 9 starts, 2.87 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 53.1 innings pitched, 51K/21BB, .198 oBA

Tanner Houck (8-8) with a 3.09 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 134 innings pitched, 123K/35BB, .230 oBA

Last Start: at Texas Rangers: Loss, 5 innings, 8 hits, 6 runs, 2 walks, 7 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 12 starts, 3.08 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 76 innings pitched, 68K/16BB, .235 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Red Sox Odds

Houston Astros: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +114

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 9.5 (-122)

Under: 9.5 (+100)

How to Watch Astros vs. Red Sox

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: Space City Home Network, NESN, MLB Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ronel Blanco is having a great first season as a full-time starter. Blanco is allowing opponents to hit just .180 off him this season, so nobody sees the ball well when he pitches. Along with that, Blanco is in the 84th percentile in whiff percentage, 76th percentile in hard hit percentage, and 73rd percentile in chase percentage. He keeps opponents off balance, and his stuff is playing well this year. If Blanco continues to pitch as he has been, the Red Sox will win this game.

Houston has one of the better offenses in the MLB. The Astros are third in batting average, 11th in slugging percentage, and they make the third-most contact in the zone in the MLB. The Astros need to continue this type of offensive production if they want to win this game. It will not be an easy matchup for them, but their offense is good enough to beat any team.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox can match the Astros on offense, and they can even outperform them. Boston is second in batting average, second in slugging percentage, fifth in home runs, eighth in barrel percentage, fifth in hard hit percentage, and eighth in average exit velocity. Along with that, the Red Sox are fifth in runs scored. Boston has been playing some good baseball, and it is in large part thanks to their offense. If they can keep it up, the Red Sox will win this game.

Tanner Houck is having a great season, and he does a lot of things well. One of those things is getting opponents to chase off the plate. He is in the 80th percentile in that category, which is also why he is able to limit his barrels so well. The Astros have the third-highest chase percentage, and fifth-highest swing percentage. Houck should be able to get the Astros to expand their zone, which will help the Red Sox win this game.

Final Astros-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a great game between two very good pitchers. I would not be surprised to see the Under hit in this game, even if it is low. Because of that, I am going to take the pitcher I think will hold off the opposing team more. That team, for me, is the Astros. I will take Houston to win this game.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Astros-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Astros ML (+114)