Team USA men's basketball defeated Serbia on Thursday 95-91. The USA did not play up to their expectations but still won the game in the end. Stephen Curry led the team with 36 points in the victory. Curry's impressive performance certainly caught Kevin Durant's attention, per ESPN, video via ClutchPoints.

“His energy was high… It was just a regular Steph game,” Durant said. “I think he was searching for that type of game the whole Olympics and to have it right here, especially when we needed it… It was special to see. It was God talking through him tonight.”

Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the NBA, but he has been willing to praise his teammates as well. He was thrilled to see Curry play at such a high level during Thursday's win.

It was far from Team USA's best performance, though. They even trailed Serbia by a rather significant margin at halftime. A loss would have been absolutely devastating for a team that features such an all-around talented roster.

They will play against France in the gold medal game. Although Team USA is the favorite, they cannot expect to simply cruise to a victory. Serbia challenged them until the end, and France may do the same.

Kevin Durant, Team USA's gold medal game outlook

As long as Team USA plays hard and gives everything they have in the gold medal game, they should find a way to win. One of their superstars will likely step up and lead the offensive charge, whether it is Durant, Curry, LeBron James or someone else.

They should be able to find success on the defensive end of the floor as well. France has some quality scorers, and containing Victor Wembanyama is never an easy task. Nevertheless, the USA features enough capable defenders to limit opponents.

The question is whether or not Team USA will find themselves in another tightly contested contest. They have the potential to blow out any team, but nothing is guaranteed.