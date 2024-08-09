With Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott set to be a free agent in 2025, much has been made about his looming contract extension talks. But that wasn't the reason Prescott missed practice on Friday.

Instead, the Cowboys decided to hold him out for precautionary reasons due to ankle soreness, via Todd Archer of ESPN. He picked up the minor injury during joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. Because of the ankle ailment, Prescott won't play in Dallas' preseason opener.

Still, it doesn't appear as if Dak Prescott is in danger of missing any time come regular season. The Cowboys will be careful with their quarterback's injury as they won't risk anything with the regular season looming. However, it appears the only long-term issue Prescott is facing is his contract.

He isn't the only one, as CeeDee Lamb has held out all offseason for an extension. Lamb's deal seems more urgent, even if Jerry Jones doesn't think so, simply because of him being away from the facility. Still, the Cowboys will need to figure out a resolution with both players sooner rather than later.

Dak Prescott has seen plenty of success under center in Dallas, going 73-41 as a starter. He is a three-time Pro Bowler, having thrown for 29,459 yards, 202 touchdowns and 74 interceptions. However, since joining the team in 2016, the Cowboys haven't advanced past the Divisional Round.

Perhaps that's why Jones and company have been reluctant to offer a contract extension. But that will all be a moot point if Prescott puts together another strong season. The Cowboys won't settle for early playoff exits every season, but Prescott has at least shown he has what it takes to be the team's franchise quarterback.

One healthy and past his stubborn ankle injury, Prescott will refocus on proving the Cowboys are legit Super Bowl contenders.