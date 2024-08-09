NBA 2K24 Season 9 has arrived, with new rewards for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER. Season 9 marks the final season of content for NBA 2K24, as 2K25 releases in less than one month. Players can expect to earn many familiar rewards, including MyTEAM player items, cosmetic items for their MyPLAYER, and more. Without further ado, let's check out NBA 2K24 Season 9's rewards.

All NBA 2K24 Season 9 Rewards for MyTEAM & MyCAREER

LEVELMyCAREER RewardMyTEAM RewardPro Pass Reward
1Season 9 TeeNEXT Deluxe Unsellable PackSunglasses
230 Min 2XP Coin30 Min 2XP Coin2,500 VC
3Light Up Electric SkateboardSeason 1 Unsellable Super Pack30x Skill Boosts (5 Games)
4Sword Shot Meter2 Ascension PicksDiamond Shoe Boost Option Pack (pick 10)
5Diamond Player IndicatorSmooth Deluxe (Unsellable Pack)2,500 VC
6Burnout perfect release animationSeason 2 Unsellable Super Pack15x Gatorade Boosts (5 Games)
7Basketball Banners60 Min 2XP Coin4x 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyTEAM)
8Boosted Accessory (Ball Handling)2 Tokens2,500 VC
960x Skill Boosts (10 Games)3 Ascension Picks15x Gatorade Boosts (5 Games)
10Pogo StickFireworks Deluxe Unsellable PackSeason 8 Unsellable Super Pack
1160 Min 2XP CoinBronze Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)2,500 VC
12Banners – Houston Rockets & Portland TrailblazersSeason 3 Unsellable Super Pack2x 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyCAREER)
13Slime BMX Bike60 Min 2XP Coin10 Ascension Picks
14Glove Player Indicator4 Ascension Picks2,500 VC
15Motorized Drift TrikeMythical Deluxe Unsellable PackHockey Mask
16Boosted Accessory (Driving Dunk)3 TokensSeason 8 Unsellable Super Pack
17Banners – Charlotte Hornets & Miami HeatSilver Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)2,500 VC
1830x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)Season 4 Unsellable Super Pack30x Skill Boosts (5 Games)
1960 Min 2XP Coin5 Ascension Picks10,000 MT
20Wearable Mascot CostumeDominant Deluxe Unsellable Pack2,500 VC
21Patterned button-up shirtSeason 5 Unsellable Super Pack2x 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyCAREER)
22Custom Hairstyles CollectionGold Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)6x 30 Min 2XP Coins (MyTEAM)
23Boosted Accessory (Three-Point Shot)6 Ascension Picks2,500 VC
2460x Skill Boosts (10 Games)5 Tokens30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)
25Pocket BikeSummit Deluxe Unsellable PackSeason 8 Unsellable Super Pack
26Banners – San Antonio Spurs & Toronto Raptors60 Min 2XP Coin2,500 VC
2760 Min 2XP CoinDiamond Shoe Variety Option Pack2x 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyCAREER)
28Ball Trail CollectionSeason 6 Unsellable Super Pack10 Ascension Picks
29Mask7 Ascension Picks2,500 VC
30Mitchell & Ness Galaxy Swingman JerseyDynamo Deluxe Unsellable Pack30x Skill Boosts (5 Games)
31Camo Suit120 Min 2XP Coin15,000 MT
32Banners – Dallas Mavericks & OKC Thunder8 Ascension Picks5,000 VC
3330x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)Diamond Shoe Boost Option Pack (Pick 10)6x 30 Min 2XP Coins (MyCAREER)
3460 Min 2XP Coin100 OVR Deluxe Unsellable Pack100 OVR Deluxe Unsellable Pack
35Chrome Cyborg SuitSeason 7 Unsellable Super Pack5,000 VC
36Hockey Jersey10 Ascension PicksFloral Suit
37120 Min 2XP CoinInvincible Deluxe Unsellable PackInvincible Deluxe Unsellable Pack
3860 Min 2XP CoinSeason 8 Unsellable Super Pack10,000 VC
39Mech Space Suit25,000 MTLight Up Stretch Suit
40Extra Badge Point (Gold Floor Setter)GOAT Deluxe Unsellable PackGOAT Deluxe Unsellable Pack

Overall, that includes all MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards in NBA 2K24 Season 9. Fortunately for players, NBA 2K24 Streamlined progression. Essentially, it means you'll earn rewards for either mode, regardless of which one you play. Therefore, if you like MyCAREER more than MyTEAM, then feel free to play the former while still earning things from the latter. Overall, it's extremely convenient to get free content in 2K24's Season Passes.

Additionally, players have several ways of obtaining XP and leveling up their Pass. Generally, these methods include using Double XP Coins, or participating in Double XP events. Additionally, you can earn other rewards along the way just by playing 2K24's several modes. Whether you play MyTEAM's Seasonal Modes, or complete Quests or Challenges in MyCAREER, there's always something you can earn.

Furthermore, NBA 2K24 Season 9 comes with a Pro Pass which you can purchase with real money. This Pro Pass offers 40 additional rewards, which MyTEAM and MyCAREER items. Additionally, they offer some highly coveted items like Skill Boosts, and even some VC. While we won't recommend you paying real money for more in-game content, the option remains nonetheless.

For more 2K24 content, try redeeming the latest locker codes. You have plenty of time to earn all of Season 9's rewards before 2K25 releases this September.

In other news, feel free to see some of the recent reveals from NBA 2K25. With a new dribble engine and upgraded MyPLAYER/MyCAREER mode, there's already a lot we look forward to seeing. The developers plan to release a ton of more information throughout the month as we reach the launch date. Furthermore, take a look at the game's different cover athletes.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.