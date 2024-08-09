NBA 2K24 Season 9 has arrived, with new rewards for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER. Season 9 marks the final season of content for NBA 2K24, as 2K25 releases in less than one month. Players can expect to earn many familiar rewards, including MyTEAM player items, cosmetic items for their MyPLAYER, and more. Without further ado, let's check out NBA 2K24 Season 9's rewards.

All NBA 2K24 Season 9 Rewards for MyTEAM & MyCAREER

LEVEL MyCAREER Reward MyTEAM Reward Pro Pass Reward 1 Season 9 Tee NEXT Deluxe Unsellable Pack Sunglasses 2 30 Min 2XP Coin 30 Min 2XP Coin 2,500 VC 3 Light Up Electric Skateboard Season 1 Unsellable Super Pack 30x Skill Boosts (5 Games) 4 Sword Shot Meter 2 Ascension Picks Diamond Shoe Boost Option Pack (pick 10) 5 Diamond Player Indicator Smooth Deluxe (Unsellable Pack) 2,500 VC 6 Burnout perfect release animation Season 2 Unsellable Super Pack 15x Gatorade Boosts (5 Games) 7 Basketball Banners 60 Min 2XP Coin 4x 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyTEAM) 8 Boosted Accessory (Ball Handling) 2 Tokens 2,500 VC 9 60x Skill Boosts (10 Games) 3 Ascension Picks 15x Gatorade Boosts (5 Games)

10 Pogo Stick Fireworks Deluxe Unsellable Pack Season 8 Unsellable Super Pack 11 60 Min 2XP Coin Bronze Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 2,500 VC 12 Banners – Houston Rockets & Portland Trailblazers Season 3 Unsellable Super Pack 2x 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyCAREER) 13 Slime BMX Bike 60 Min 2XP Coin 10 Ascension Picks 14 Glove Player Indicator 4 Ascension Picks 2,500 VC 15 Motorized Drift Trike Mythical Deluxe Unsellable Pack Hockey Mask 16 Boosted Accessory (Driving Dunk) 3 Tokens Season 8 Unsellable Super Pack 17 Banners – Charlotte Hornets & Miami Heat Silver Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 2,500 VC 18 30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games) Season 4 Unsellable Super Pack 30x Skill Boosts (5 Games) 19 60 Min 2XP Coin 5 Ascension Picks 10,000 MT

20 Wearable Mascot Costume Dominant Deluxe Unsellable Pack 2,500 VC 21 Patterned button-up shirt Season 5 Unsellable Super Pack 2x 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyCAREER) 22 Custom Hairstyles Collection Gold Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 6x 30 Min 2XP Coins (MyTEAM) 23 Boosted Accessory (Three-Point Shot) 6 Ascension Picks 2,500 VC 24 60x Skill Boosts (10 Games) 5 Tokens 30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games) 25 Pocket Bike Summit Deluxe Unsellable Pack Season 8 Unsellable Super Pack 26 Banners – San Antonio Spurs & Toronto Raptors 60 Min 2XP Coin 2,500 VC 27 60 Min 2XP Coin Diamond Shoe Variety Option Pack 2x 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyCAREER) 28 Ball Trail Collection Season 6 Unsellable Super Pack 10 Ascension Picks 29 Mask 7 Ascension Picks 2,500 VC

30 Mitchell & Ness Galaxy Swingman Jersey Dynamo Deluxe Unsellable Pack 30x Skill Boosts (5 Games) 31 Camo Suit 120 Min 2XP Coin 15,000 MT 32 Banners – Dallas Mavericks & OKC Thunder 8 Ascension Picks 5,000 VC 33 30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games) Diamond Shoe Boost Option Pack (Pick 10) 6x 30 Min 2XP Coins (MyCAREER) 34 60 Min 2XP Coin 100 OVR Deluxe Unsellable Pack 100 OVR Deluxe Unsellable Pack 35 Chrome Cyborg Suit Season 7 Unsellable Super Pack 5,000 VC 36 Hockey Jersey 10 Ascension Picks Floral Suit 37 120 Min 2XP Coin Invincible Deluxe Unsellable Pack Invincible Deluxe Unsellable Pack 38 60 Min 2XP Coin Season 8 Unsellable Super Pack 10,000 VC 39 Mech Space Suit 25,000 MT Light Up Stretch Suit

40 Extra Badge Point (Gold Floor Setter) GOAT Deluxe Unsellable Pack GOAT Deluxe Unsellable Pack

Overall, that includes all MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards in NBA 2K24 Season 9. Fortunately for players, NBA 2K24 Streamlined progression. Essentially, it means you'll earn rewards for either mode, regardless of which one you play. Therefore, if you like MyCAREER more than MyTEAM, then feel free to play the former while still earning things from the latter. Overall, it's extremely convenient to get free content in 2K24's Season Passes.

Additionally, players have several ways of obtaining XP and leveling up their Pass. Generally, these methods include using Double XP Coins, or participating in Double XP events. Additionally, you can earn other rewards along the way just by playing 2K24's several modes. Whether you play MyTEAM's Seasonal Modes, or complete Quests or Challenges in MyCAREER, there's always something you can earn.

Furthermore, NBA 2K24 Season 9 comes with a Pro Pass which you can purchase with real money. This Pro Pass offers 40 additional rewards, which MyTEAM and MyCAREER items. Additionally, they offer some highly coveted items like Skill Boosts, and even some VC. While we won't recommend you paying real money for more in-game content, the option remains nonetheless.

For more 2K24 content, try redeeming the latest locker codes. You have plenty of time to earn all of Season 9's rewards before 2K25 releases this September.

In other news, feel free to see some of the recent reveals from NBA 2K25. With a new dribble engine and upgraded MyPLAYER/MyCAREER mode, there's already a lot we look forward to seeing. The developers plan to release a ton of more information throughout the month as we reach the launch date. Furthermore, take a look at the game's different cover athletes.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.