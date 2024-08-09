If any NFL franchise needs to make the most of training camp, it's the New Orleans Saints. Most of the starting roles have already been established, but training camp struggles and battles are on tap this preseason.

Although he hasn't been elevated to be a starter on the unofficial depth chart, all the latest news reports suggest Chase Young is performing well. Consequently, Young's success comes at the expense of another unit: The offensive line. It looks like one of the team's strengths could be their pass rush, with Young, Carl Granderson, and Cameron Jordan anchoring the edges.

To be fair, the Saints were closer to the postseason than most will recall, and it wasn't that long ago that they won the NFC South (2020). Despite a 9-8 finish last year, the Saints just missed the postseason due to the tiebreaker rules. But the Saints training camp struggles are indicative of a franchise that can't get out from behind the 8-ball.

Saints offensive line is cause for concern in training camp

Many of the Saints' training camp reports have highlighted the offensive line's woeful state. To their credit, New Orleans made moves and spent big draft capital to address these team needs. The unit remains a work in progress.

Now entering his third season, right tackle Trevor Penning has yet to meet the team's expectations. He graded 53.6 at PFF in 2023 after a solid 2022 campaign.

Both guards are big question marks as well. Cesar Ruiz graded 51.2 at PFF last year. New Orleans signed Lucas Patrick in May to start at left guard, but he didn't grade well last year with the Bears.

Given the Saints' inflexible salary cap situation, it is difficult to address roster holes. With over $41M in dead cap this year, patience is the only solution until draft picks can be spent on new, cheaper OL talent.

Juwan Johnson unavailable to lead thin tight end depth chart

Tight end Juwan Johnson is another player who hasn't had a chance to show out during Saints training camp. Johnson is listed on the PUP list after requiring foot surgery this summer. The Saints are optimistic he will be ready for Week 1.

Behind him on the depth chart is Foster Moreau. He is in Year 2 with the Saints after beginning his career with the Las Vegas Raiders. At most, Moreau has been a role player throughout his career. Of course, New Orleans still has the enigmatic Taysom Hill rostered. Unfortunately, his usage is limited to gadget plays and red-zone chicanery. The Saints' inability to find a difference-maker at tight end puts their already weak offense in a precarious situation.

The position has been a revolving door of mediocrity for years since Jimmy Graham departed after the 2014 season. Johnson's absence only further amplifies what is lacking.

No answers at defensive tackle, backup defensive linemen

New Orleans also awaits backup DE Payton Turner to come into his own. The former 2021 first-round pick hardly saw the field at all in 2023 after sustaining a foot/toe injury.

During the Saints training camp, they must coach up their youth. New Orleans will likely be forced to use a rotation among their defensive tackles. Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd were brought on last year via free agency. Further,the Saints need 2023 first-round pick Bryan Bresee to play up to his pedigree.

According to Darrion Gray of the Saints Wire, head coach Dennis Allen is hopeful about Bresee's potential in his second year.

“What I’ve noticed is a guy who looks different. I think he’s changed his body. He looks like he’s in better shape,” according to Allen.

After an Achilles' tear, the Saints hope DE Tanoh Kpassagnon will return for any part of the 2024 season. His recovery will carry deep into the year. A Super Bowl LIV champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, the veteran's high-energy play is contagious.