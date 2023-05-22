Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The Houston Astros (27-19) visit the Milwaukee Brewers (25-21) for the first of a three-game series! First pitch commences Monday at 7:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Brewers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Astros-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Brewers Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+146)

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-178)

Over: 7.5 (-118)

Under: 7.5 (-104)

How To Watch Astros vs. Brewers

TV: Bally Sports, ATTSN Southwest

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/ 4:40 p.m. PT

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 9-1 (Second in the AL West)

Run Line Record: 23-23 (50%)

Over Record: 22-23-1 (49%)

Houst0n travels to Milwaukee riding an MLB-best seven-game win streak. They’ve won 10 of their last 11 games and four consecutive series in the process. Still, of those three only the Angels were over .500 as the White Sox, Cubs, and A’s aren’t the toughest challenge. Consequently, they have something to prove in this three-game series with the Brewers. The defining champs haven’t been the juggernaut baseball had grown accustomed to thus far although their recent hot stretch certainly eases early-season concerns. That said, the return of Jose Altuve could vault Houston back into the conversation for the best team in baseball.

Righty Christian Javier (4-1) makes his 10th start of the season for the Astros. The 26-year-old broke out in a huge way last season – compiling an 11-9 record, 2.54 ERA, and 0.95 WHIP in 25 starts. His 3.7 WAR marked a career-best while he still managed a sparkling 11.7 K/9 despite throwing a career-high 148.2 innings. He’s carried that into this season. While his ERA has risen slightly to 3.25, his WHIP (0.97) and K/9 (10.1) remain strong. He is coming off two of his best starts of the season as well. Over his last two starts, Javier tossed 12 innings – giving up just three runs and striking out 16. With the Brewers ranking in the bottom 10 in the MLB in runs and strikeout rate, expect another dominant showing from Javier.

While Houston’s pitching staff has led the charge thus far, their recent hitting has really elevated this team’s ceiling. Over their last six games, the “Big Three” of Kyle Tucker (.304 AVG), Alex Bregman (.318 AVG), and Yordan Alvarez (.318 AVG) has led the way. Bergman, in particular, has started to heat up after a slow start as he knocked out two home runs and collected 14 total bases over their last six games. However, the big buzz from Houston right now revolves around Jose Altuve. The former MVP and six-time Silver Slugger missed the first 1.5 months with an injury but returned for their sweep over Oakland. Although he batted just 2/9 in his return, it’s only a matter of time before he begins to heat up.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 5-5 (First in the NL Central)

Run Line Record: 22-24 (48%)

Over Record: 21-24-1 (47%)

Milwaukee sits atop arguably the worst division in baseball thanks to their 25-21 record. Although they have lost five of their last six series, Milwaukee retains a one-game lead over the second-place Pirates. Their run of quality opponents continues tonight after dropping consecutive series to the Cardinals and Rays, they get a matchup with the defending champion Astros. Although the Brewers have struggled to generate runs thus far, their strong pitching (13th in ERA) and surprising power (ninth in home run rate) make them a sneaky underdog pick tonight at home. That said, they need their offense to do more than walk (seven in BB rate) if they want to cover as 1.5-run underdogs.

Righty Corbin Burnes (4-3) makes his 10th start of the season for the Brewers tonight. The 2021 Cy Young Award winner output another dominant season last year with a 12-8 record, a 2.94 ERA, and a 10.8 K/9. Additionally, he recorded his second consecutive season with a sub-1.00 WHIP. Although Burnes hasn’t been quite as dominant this season, he still holds a solid 3.48 ERA and 1.16 WHIP. Perhaps the biggest concern with Burnes’ 2023 season has been the strikeout numbers. After a 12.6 K/9 in 2021 and a 10.8 K/9 in 2022, Burnes is down to an 8.0 K/9 this season.

That said, he has begun to settle in after two rough starts to the season inflated his ratios. Over his last seven starts, Burnes has a 4-2 record with an ERA of 2.13. That said, he faces his toughest challenge to date as the red-hot Astros come to town looking for their eighth consecutive win. Still, Burnes’ track record should give Milwaukee backers confidence in their ability to cover tonight.

Final Astros-Brewers Prediction & Pick

With Burns and Javier on the mound, expect runs to be at a premium tonight.

Final Astros-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Under 7.5 (-104)