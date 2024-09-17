ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Hunter Brown will take the mound for the Astros in game two of their series with the Padres on Tuesday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Padres prediction and pick.

Astros-Padres Projected Starters

Hunter Brown vs. Ben Lively

Hunter Brown (6-10) with a 4.40 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP

Last Start: Hunter Brown allowed five runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out seven over five-plus innings to take the loss Wednesday versus the Athletics.

2024 Road Splits: Hunter Brown hasn't been solid on the road with a 6-4 record, 3.69 ERA, and 1.38 WHIP.

Michael King (11-9) with a 4.01 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP

Last Start: Michael King took the loss against Seattle on Wednesday, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks over five innings while striking out six.

2024 Home Splits: Michael King has pitched well at home despite his 4-5 record with a 3.39 ERA and 1.26 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Padres Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline: -106

San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-196)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 7.5 (+100)

Under: 7.5 (-122)

How to Watch Astros vs. Padres

Time: 9:40PM ET/6:40 PM PT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros have a strong chance of defeating Michael King and the San Diego Padres on the road this Tuesday.

Hunter Brown, despite some inconsistencies this season, has shown flashes of brilliance. His high-90s fastball and sharp breaking pitches give him the tools to dominate on any given night. Against a Padres lineup that has struggled with consistency, Brown's stuff could prove overwhelming.

The Astros' lineup remains one of the most potent in baseball. With players like Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve leading the charge, Houston has the ability to put up runs in bunches. They've been particularly effective on the road, averaging 5.4 runs per game in their last 10 away contests.

While Michael King has shown promise, he's still adjusting to his role as a starter. The Padres' overall performance has been underwhelming this season, especially at home where they've struggled to find consistency. The Astros have proven to be resilient on the road, with a 53-42 record in night games. This ability to perform away from home gives them an edge in hostile environments like PETCO Park.

Houston's bullpen has been more reliable than San Diego's this season. If Brown can keep the game close through five or six innings, the Astros' relievers should be able to lock down the win. While the Padres have home-field advantage, the combination of Brown's potential, Houston's powerful offense, and their road resilience makes the Astros the likely victors in Tuesday's matchup. Expect a close game that Houston ultimately wins, further solidifying their playoff position.

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

Michael King and the San Diego Padres have a strong chance of defeating Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at home on Tuesday.

Michael King has been impressive since joining the Padres' rotation. His last outing showcased his potential, as he struck out seven batters over five innings while allowing just two runs. King's ability to mix his pitches effectively and generate swings and misses gives him an edge against the Astros' lineup.

The Padres have been formidable at PETCO Park, boasting a 52-40 record in night games. The familiar surroundings and supportive crowd should provide a boost to King and the entire team. While Houston has a solid overall record, they've shown some vulnerability on the road. Their 53-42 record in night games suggests they're not as dominant away from Minute Maid Park.

San Diego's offense has been clicking lately, averaging 4.9 runs per game over their last 10 outings. With a team batting average of .267 and 13 home runs in that span, they have the firepower to challenge Brown. Hunter Brown, while talented, has shown some inconsistency this season. His 3.59 ERA and recent struggles against the Athletics (5 earned runs in 5 innings) indicate he may be vulnerable.

The combination of King's recent form, the Padres' home field advantage, and their offensive momentum makes them the likely victors in Tuesday's matchup. Expect a close game that San Diego ultimately wins, further solidifying their position in the playoff race.

Final Astros-Padres Prediction & Pick

In this compelling matchup between the Houston Astros and the San Diego Padres, expect a tightly contested game. Michael King's recent form and home-field advantage will be tested against Hunter Brown's potential and the Astros' playoff experience. The Padres' offense has been heating up, which could be crucial against Brown's occasional inconsistency. However, the Astros' lineup remains dangerous and capable of explosive innings. The game will likely hinge on bullpen performance and late-game strategy. Given the Padres' recent momentum at home and King's impressive outings, they have a slight edge to where they can just do enough to outscore the Astros in a low-scoring game on Tuesday night.

Final Astros-Padres Prediction & Pick: San Diego Padres ML (-110), Under 7.5 (-122)