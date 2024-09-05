With the 2024 MLB offseason approaching, the Oakland Athletics, soon to be The Athletics, are in the middle of an ugly rebuild and have been at the bottom of the league since their last postseason appearance in 2019. The club has its sights set on significantly bolstering its roster, particularly its pitching rotation, and adding star power to its lineup.

For a team that lacks depth in the rotation and overall veteran leadership, four men can turn this team around: Max Scherzer, Ryan Pressly, Robbie Ray, and Juan Soto. Here’s a closer look at these four potential early free-agent targets that could substantially impact the A’s.

Mad Max Scherzer providing veteran leadership

Max Scherzer, the three-time Cy Young, eight-time all-star, and two-time World Series champ and future Hall of Famer. The 17-year MLB veteran, who is still one of the game's top pitchers, could bring a wealth of experience and leadership to the A's. Despite his advancing age, Scherzer's performance has remained elite, characterized by his high strikeout rates and ability to dominate games.

In 2023, he posted a K/9 of 10.3, with an ERA of 3.77 and a WHIP of 1.120. While he had a down year filled with injury, Scherzer showed he can still dominate despite any challenges. His addition would provide the Athletics with a reliable arm every fifth day and a mentor for the younger pitchers on the staff.

Juan Soto brings superstar talent to the lineup

Juan Soto, who is only 25 years old, represents a marquee name that could not only enhance the Athletics' on-field performance but also boost fan engagement and ticket sales, which is especially important as the team plans its relocation to Sacramento and potentially Las Vegas. Soto is a seven-year MLB veteran with a fantastic resume.

He's a four-time all-star, a home run derby champ, a four-time silver slugger, and a World Series champion. In 2023, Soto played in all 162 games and put up great numbers, which just proves his superstar status. He led the league with walks at 132, he had a slash line of .275/.410/.519 and put up an OPS+ of 155.

Soto's ability to get on base, combined with his power-hitting, would make him a central figure in the A’s lineup, providing both offensive stability and star appeal, which is sure to give the team wins and put butts in seats.

Robbie Ray adds lefty electricity

Like Scherzer, Robbie Ray offers another solid option for strengthening the Athletics' starting rotation. Ray, 32, is a former Cy Young award winner and ERA title holder known for his high strikeout capabilities and his electric energy on the mound, Ray would bring consistency and depth to the mound.

He won his Cy Young award in 2021 as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. That season, he led the league in ERA (2.84), Games started (32), Innings Pitched (193.1), strikeouts (248), ERA+ (157), and WHIP (1.045).

In 2022, he regressed and ended the season with a 3.71 ERA with a WHIP of 1.190 and a K/9 at 10.1. His southpaw style adds a valuable dimension to a rotation that could use more diversity in its pitching arsenal, and like Scherzer, Ray brings veteran leadership to a young Athletics team.

Ryan Pressly brings much-needed bullpen depth

While the focus has heavily been on starting pitching, the A's would also be smart to consider bolstering their bullpen. Ryan Pressly, an established closer and 12-year MLB veteran, could fill a critical role in closing out games for Oakland. In 2023, he had an ERA of 3.58, a WHIP of 1.071, and 31 saves in 65 games last season with 65.1 innings pitched for the Houston Astros, where he's spent the last seven seasons.

This season, he moved into the setup role with the team adding Josh Hader in free agency last winter. While he hasn't closed many games this year (3), he can be any team's closer, and can definitely provide much-needed depth and veteran leadership to a young, inexperienced bullpen.

His experience in high-pressure situations and ability to shut down opponents in the 9th inning would be invaluable, particularly for a team looking to continue to rebuild and potentially make a playoff run in the next three seasons.

These acquisitions, while ambitious, reflect the Athletics' need for both immediate impact players and long-term investments as they navigate their transition period. Scherzer and Ray could stabilize the pitching staff, Soto could invigorate the team's offensive dynamics, and Pressly would shore up the bullpen, collectively elevating the team's competitiveness in the league.