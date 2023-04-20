The Oakland Athletics have long been subject to relocation rumors as they search for a new baseball stadium. News broke early Thursday morning that the team may be close to not only their new baseball stadium but to relocating as well.

The Athletics are reportedly closing in on an agreement for a new baseball stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to the Nevada Independent. The total cost of the project is said to be around $1 billion.

The proposed stadium would be built north of Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas Raiders. This deal has the backing of Governor Joe Lombardo and top lawmakers in the city.

Las Vegas taxpayers are likely sweating over the news but fear not. This deal calls for the Athletics to cover the costs for this stadium, including the purchase of the land from Red Rock Resorts.

The Nevada Independent reports the proposed stadium will have a capacity of 30,000 to 35,000. The proposed stadium also comes with a retractable roof.

Lombardo campaigned on a promise to never raise taxes, and it is a promise he attempts to keep with this deal. The agreement for this stadium needs to pass through the Las Vegas legislature.

Red Rock Resorts, which owns the land in question, will report first-quarter earnings on May 4. The Nevada Independent reports an announcement regarding the deal is coming.

The Athletics moved to Oakland in 1968 after spending 12 years in Kansas City. Before that, the team called Philadelphia home. In Oakland, the Athletics have won four World Series championships. This includes three in a row from 1972 to 1974.