The Oakland Athletics are preparing to play their final game at the city's Coliseum, and the franchise is taking some precautions for that event. The Athletics are beefing up security in case fans decide to get violent at the team's last game in Oakland. The Athletics staff has been advised not to loiter on the field after the game, per USA Today Sports.

“We've heard some rumblings, and we're going to have some more meetings about it,” Athletics left fielder Seth Brown said, per ESPN. “The fans have always supported us, and we just hope they support us in a positive manner. We want everyone to come out and enjoy the time and give it its last hurrah, and at the same time we're hoping it's done the right way.”

This upcoming Thursday's game marks the end of an era in Oakland. The team is leaving the city, after months of painstaking yet unsuccessful negotiations to keep the team in the Bay area. Oakland ownership didn't agree to the city's plan on how to fund a new stadium, so the team is packing up and heading to Las Vegas.

It seems the feelings are bitter. Athletics manager Mark Kotsay was advised not to thank the crowd after the team's final home game, per USA Today, due to the potential for fan violence.

The painful end to an era for the Oakland Athletics

Oakland has one of the most passionate fan bases in Major League Baseball. The Athletics have played in the Bay since 1968, and have won the World Series four times there. The franchise previously played in Kansas City and Philadelphia.

The team's latest destination is Las Vegas. That city is not yet ready for the team, so the Athletics will play for awhile in Sacramento. California's capitol city will host the Athletics for at least three seasons, as Las Vegas prepares for the franchise's arrival.

“This isn't really new for us,” A's manager Mark Kotsay said. “But the emotion last year was a lot greater in terms of the anger. This year has been really, really calm, and I don't know if that's because they've gotten the anger out. There's still going to be that emotion as we near Thursday, but that's part of whenever the healing process starts.”

The Athletics have seen poor attendance ratings this season. A reason for that is the team's play. Oakland holds one of the worst records in baseball, with a 67-88 mark. It seems the city is letting go of the team in their own way.

The franchise plays the New York Yankees on Sunday. The team's final game in Oakland is Thursday September 26, in a contest with the Texas Rangers.