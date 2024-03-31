By the end of the decade, the Oakland Athletics will no longer be the worst team in baseball. Mainly because the Athletics have committed to moving the team from Oakland to Las Vegas. Whether the franchise puts an actual emphasis on winning is yet to be seen.
But until that move is completed, the Athletics still need a place to play. The 2024 season marks the final year of their lease in the Oakland Coliseum. In an effort to keep the team in town, Oakland has now offered the team an extended lease proposal.
The city of Oakland is prepared to offer the Athletics a five-year lease with an opt-out after year three, via ESPN and KGO-TV. Both sides plan to meet on Tuesday to further discuss the deal.
The A's are looking for their stadium in Las Vegas to be done by 2028. However, with no where to play until then, they've had discussions with minor league teams based in Sacramento and Salt Lake City about using their stadiums. Oakland has now entered the running and seems intent and ensuring the Athletics stick around at least a little while longer. The city's chief of staff Leigh Hanson is helping lead the charge.
“We are very interested in doing business and in having the A's stay in Oakland,” Hanson said. “Part of that is helping them solve this interim location challenge and just being clear in what we expect in return.”
How Oakland can keep Athletics, for now
To remain in the Coliseum, Oakland is charging the Athletics a $97 million extension fee. Hanson noted that it is non-negotiable and will help settle Oakland's $170 million general funds deficit. That number will be the biggest sticking point in communications.
However, the city of Oakland – and the Athletics – have made a number of compromises to help a deal reach the finish line. The A's have agreed to sell their 50 percent ownership in the Coliseum and cover switching over the turf for Oakland Roots SC games. Oakland has dropped the demands for an expansion team and for the name A's and colors to remain in Oakland.
Now, the city has given MLB three options in return for housing the A's. A one-year exclusive rights deal with an expansion team, the option to keep the A's name and colors in Oakland or help in selling the franchise to a local ownership group. In turn, Oakland offers the Athletics the same $67 million TV revenue they would get at either minor league ballpark while keeping the team in the same location.
There will be numerous hurdles to jump over for both sides to come to an agreement. And in the end, the Athletics will still end up in Las Vegas. But as long as the A's are looking for a home, Oakland mayor Sheng Thao is committed to making sure the franchise stays home.
“I remain committed to doing everything in my power to keep the A's in Oakland,” Thao said. “The terms we have proposed for a lease extension at the Coliseum are clear, reasonable and achievable. Having Major League Baseball in Oakland is what is best for the owners, the league, the players and most importantly, the fans.