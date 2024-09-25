The Oakland Athletics final series at Oakland Coliseum is against the Texas Rangers. It has given Marcus Semien an opportunity to reflect back on his times with the Athletics and what Oakland meant to MLB.

Semin spent 2015-2020 on the Athletics, finishing third in MVP voting in 2019. While he is still looking to help his Rangers win, Semien can't help but remember the time he spent in Oakland, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“I'm focused on playing good baseball,” Semien said. “But it's a pretty surreal thing for someone to tell you these are the last baseball games here. I still don't believe it.”

“I played a lot of Major League Baseball here, apparently more than anybody in the league right now,” Semien continued. “I worked out in this weight room, developed myself into a major league player here. So that's the part that really stings.

“I'm sure when the games over [Thursday], and take the bus out of here, it'll really hit me,” Semien concluded. “There's a lot of emotion for me. This place is really special for me. They gave me an opportunity here.”

Semien helped lead the A's into the playoffs his final three seasons with the team. They lost in the Wild Card round the first two campaigns, but advanced to the ALDS in 2020. That was, and will be, the final time Oakland played postseason baseball.

The Rangers are joining the Athletics in taking an early vacation this year. Still, Marcus Semien wants Texas to win as many games as possible. But no matter the outcome on Thursday, Semien and many others will be somberly saying their goodbyes to the Oakland Coliseum.

Where Athletics will play in 2025

Ultimately, the A's are preparing for a major move to Las Vegas. But first, the Athletics will play their 2025 home games at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento.

The stadium is usually home of Sacramento River Cats, the San Francisco Giants' Triple-A team. It seats 14,014 total throughout the entire venue. The Oakland Coliseum in comparison had the capacity to seat almost 57,000 people during baseball games.

However, Athletics owner John Fischer and Oakland couldn't come to an agreement. After moving to the Bay Area in 1968, the team is now on the move once again.

While things haven't been bright with the A's recently, they come with a storied history. The Oakland Coliseum has seen legends of the games play on its field while the Athletics have won four World Series since 1968.

Marcus Semien will be one of the many to look back on the A's time in Oakland with fondness. But soon it'll all be memories.