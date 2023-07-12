The Oakland Athletics may not have a lot of fans at each home contest, but they certainly showed up in droves at the 2023 MLB All-Star Game. The ones that made it out to Seattle came with a mission, to make sure the league doesn't forget their plight against the team ownership attempting to move them to Las Vegas.

A's fans and their allies around the league coordinated in the top of the fifth inning with the now famous “Sell the Team” chant that showed up on the broadcast, per USA Today reporter Gabe Lacques.

Sell the team chants!!! Video from my friend @ej4snowboard pic.twitter.com/yxLVJIGNYf — chloe morton💙 (@chloe_morton14) July 12, 2023

The Athletics have been embroiled in controversy this year, stemming from the team's expected move to Las Vegas, abandoning their home in Oakland. The ownership has refused to spend money, giving them the lowest payroll and the worst talent in the MLB as a result.

The fans have essentially refused to show up for the most part, leaving the Oakland Coliseum empty at most home games. However, they staged a reverse boycott on June 13, packing the stadium with over 27,000 fans and repeatedly chanting their signature calls for a sale.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has been less than clear on the issue, basically saying that it is out of his hands and the league is not going to assist the situation, despite backlash from the fans and the city. It looks to be all but a done deal to have the A's ship off after next season, when their contract ends with the Coliseum.