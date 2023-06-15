The Oakland Athletics have been one of the biggest stories in baseball this week with their win streak and the reverse boycott amid John Fisher attempting to move the team to Las Vegas. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred offered an honest statement on the state of the Athletics and the potential move to Las Vegas.

“I hear from 'em, I feel sorry for the fans in Oakland,” Rob Manfred said, via Evan Drellich of The Athletic. “I do not like this outcome. I understand why they feel the way they do. I think the real question is, what is it Oakland was prepared to do? There is no Oakland offer. OK? They never got to a point where they had a plan to build a stadium at any site. And it's not John Fisher. … The community has to provide support. At some point you come to the realization it's just not going to happen.”

There were a lot of struggles between the Athletics, John Fisher and Oakland to come to an agreement on a new stadium. Some fans who want the team to stay in Oakland are skeptical that Fisher negotiated in good faith to try to agree to build a new stadium.

Manfred seems to believe that Fisher did all he could for the Athletics to stay in Oakland. Now, it seems that the Athletics will join the Vegas Golden Knights and Las Vegas Raiders, who started playing in the city in recent years. With that move seemingly imminent, Oakland fans are increasingly frustrated with the team.