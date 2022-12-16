By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

After trading away Sean Murphy, the Athletics have bolstered their bullpen by coming to terms with relief pitcher Trevor May. The former Met will look to fill a late-inning role for Oakland as the A’s add another veteran piece in free agency.

The Athletics’ PR department was the first to break the news that May had come to terms on a one-year deal with Oakland. ESPN’s Jeff Passan later added that the deal was worth $7 million with a $1 million signing bonus and up to $500,000 more available via incentives.

Trevor May appeared in 26 games for the Mets this past season. He held a rough 5.04 ERA with 30 strikeouts and nine walks. He spent most of the season dealing with a triceps injury. For his career, May has appeared in 309 games over eight seasons. He holds a 4.35 ERA and a 480/136 K/BB ratio over 403.2 innings.

May struggled last season, but he held a sub-four ERA in the four seasons previously. His best season came in 2019 with the Twins when May held a 2.94 ERA and a 79/26 K/BB ratio over 64.1 innings.

Oakland is in desperate need of solid relief pitching options. In 2022, the A’s bullpen ranked 23rd in the MLB with a 4.31 ERA. They gave up the 13th most home runs (66) and 13th most walks (236) in the league.

May struggled as he dealt with injuries for the Mets last season. But as the Athletics go through their rebuild, a player like May helps. If he could return to form, he provides a valuable relief pitcher in the short-term and a potential trade piece in the long-term. For May, he’ll look to rebuild his vale in Oakland after signing a one-year deal with the A’s.