The Oakland Athletics aren’t a good baseball team in 2023. That much is known. They own the worst record in the league and have struggled without question. Oakland set a new MLB low on Saturday in their devastating 18-3 loss against the Texas Rangers, per Talkin Baseball.

“After today’s 18-3 loss, the Oakland As have a -100 run differential. That’s the worst run differential through 21 games in MLB history,” Talkin’ Baseball shared on Twitter.

Having a -100 run differential is a difficult task to accomplish. Even bad teams are capable of keeping the score close in their games. Oakland, however, simply hasn’t been able to play a competitive brand of baseball by any means.

Shintaro Fujinami drew the start for the Athletics on Saturday and ultimately surrendered eight earned runs over 2.1 innings pitched. Two bullpen pitchers and a position player followed his forgettable outing by surrendering 10 more earned runs before all was said and done.

The A’s lineup undoubtedly has question marks. Their batting order doesn’t feature many names that will strike fear into opponents. The Athletics’ pitching is their most pressing concern though. They are near the bottom of the league in almost every pithing category.

It was just a couple of years ago that Oakland had stars on their roster. They were a competitive ball club and consistently finished near the top of the AL West standings for a few seasons. The Athletics’ front office decided to transition into a rebuild ahead of the 2022 campaign, and the result has led to extremely underwhelming play by the team.

Can they build a winning team in the future? Yes, but Athletics fans will have to deal with frustration for now.