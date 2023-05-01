A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Oakland Athletics are definitely not having a season worth celebrating. They are just one of four teams, at the time of this writing, left in the majors this season without at least 10 victories.

Where they have zero company in misery is the fact that the Athletics are now just the only team in the history of the big leagues to have zero starters collecting a victory in a calendar month despite playing 28 games at least.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“The Oakland Athletics had 28 games played in April without a win by a starting pitcher. This is the most in a calendar month in MLB history.”

That being said, Oakland won its last game in the month of April, trouncing the Cincinnati Reds at home, 5-4, thanks to an Esteury Ruiz RBI single that gave the A’s the victory. Ken Waldichuk started the game for the Athletics but allowed three earned runs on six hits with strikeouts across 5.2 innings. He left the game without enough qualifications to get the win. Relief pitcher Zach Jackson got the win for the Athletics in that game.

Nevertheless, the Athletics still managed to stop the bleeding. Prior to that win over the Reds, Oakland was on a five-game losing skid.

Coming right up for Oakland is a three-game homestand against the Seattle Mariners that will kick off this Tuesday. The 6-23 Athletics are scheduled to give the ball to Mason Miller, who will attempt to become the first Athletics starter to get a win in a long time.