The Cincinnati Reds (12-15) take on the Oakland Athletics (5-23) in th final game of a three game series Sunday Afternoon. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Athletics prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch.

Game one of this series was high scoring. The Reds went up 5-1 early, but the Athletics fought back. In the final four innings, Oakland scored six runs. However, they also gave up six runs. The final score of this game ended up being 11-7 in favor of Cincinnati. Jake Fraley hit his second home run of the season. Eight of the Reds’ nine starters had two hits. Ryan Noda and Brent Rooker went deep for the Athletics while Shea Langeliers had a multi-hit game as well.

Game two was closer and low scoring. The Athletics took the lead early, but the Reds have been known for their comebacks lately. Cincinnati scored two in the top of the ninth on a Fraley double to take the lead and win the game. Alexis Diaz earned his fourth save of the season as he struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth.

Game three’s starting pitching matchup will be Nick Lodolo against Ken Waldichuk.

Here are the Reds-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+108)

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-128)

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How To Watch Reds vs. Athletics

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, NBC Sports California

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 4:07 PM ET/1:07 PM PT

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

The Reds are one of the hottest teams in baseball right now as they are on a five game win streak. They never quit and have found a way to comeback in a lot of games this season. Even if the Reds are down early, you can not count them out. Cincinnati does hit a little better against lefties as well. Waldichuk is having a rough year for Oakland, so the Reds should be able to score some runs in this game. He has given up less than five runs in just two of his starts and at least five hits in all five of his starts. Waldichuk has given up 33 hits in 25 1/3 innings pitched and nine home runs. The Reds have a great matchup in this game and expect them to take advantage of it.

Oakland has struck out the fourth most times in the MLB. Nick Lodolo is a strikeout pitcher. Amongst pitchers that have thrown at least 20 innings, Nick Lodolo has the third highest K/9 at 12.97. His counterpart Hunter Greene is fourth and he just struck out 10 in five innings of work on Saturday. Lodolo should be able to rack up the strikeouts and keep the Athletics off base in this game.

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

The Athletics do strike out a lot, but they still have a chance to rack up the hits in this game. Lodolo has given up 39 hits in 25 2/3 innings pitched this season. Lodolo has also given up six home runs in his last three starts. All of those starts came in Cincinnati (a hitters park), but he is still struggling to keep the ball in the park. Oakland hits 48 points better against left-handed pitching. With the struggles of Lodolo this year and the Athletics ability to hit left-handed pitching, Oakland should be able to stay in this game.

Final Reds-Athletics Prediction & Pick

There should not be a lack of scoring in this game. However, expect the Reds to sweep the worst team in baseball on Sunday. Oakland is on a five game losing streak and that will continue in this game.

Final Reds-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Reds -1.5 (+108), Over 8 (-115)