The Oakland Athletics are across the country to take on the Boston Red Sox Thursday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Athletics-Red Sox prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Athletics-Red Sox Projected Starters

Luis Medina vs. Tanner Houck

Luis Medina (2-3) with a 4.37 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 35 innings pitched, 25K/18BB, .267 oBA

Last Start: vs. Baltimore Orioles: Win, 5 innings, 6 hits, 1 run, 3 walks, 3 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 4 starts, 4.12 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 19.2 innings pitched, 18K/8BB, .247 oBA

Tanner Houck (7-6) with a 2.68 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 111 innings pitched, 106K/23BB, .220 oBA

Last Start: at New York Yankees: No Decision, 3.1 innings pitched, 2 hits, 3 runs, 1 earned, 4 walks, 1 strikeout

2024 Home Splits: 10 starts, 3.23 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 64 innings pitched, 60K/9BB, .244 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Red Sox Odds

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +190

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -230

Over: 9.5 (-122)

Under: 9.5 (+100)

How to Watch Athletics vs. Red Sox

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports California, NESN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

Luis Medina is a pitcher with a live arm, and a lot of potential. Medina averages over 95 miles per hour on his fastball and he keeps hitters off the barrel. Medina has had two starts in a row that were very good against some good teams. He was able to shut down the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Baltimore Orioles. In fact, Medina has allowed one earned run in three of his last four starts. If Medina can have another good start, the Athletics will have a chance to win this game.

Oakland is hitting the crap out of the ball this month. In July the Athletics are batting over .270, and their OPS is .846. The Athletics have been able to play well this month, and it is looking good for them heading into the All-Star break. Their team might not look the same in a few weeks, but for now, their players are playing very well. If they continue, this game will be won by the Athletics.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tanner Houck is having a great season. He has an ERA under 3.00, and his WHIP is just over 1.00. Houck had a tough month of June, but the Red Sox still won four of his five starts. In fact, the Red Sox have won eight of Houck's last nine starts. Houck has a tougher matchup in this game than one would think. The Red Sox need him to get back to pitching well, though. Nonetheless, the Red Sox win when Houck pitches, and it would not be surprising to see that happen again.

Boston should be able to hit the ball. Medina has a low whiff percentage, a low strikeout percentage, and a high walk rate. Medina also had a 42.5 hard hit percentage. The Red Sox should be able to hit the ball hard in this game, as long as they hit their pitch. They are playing some very good baseball right now, so there is a great chance for that. If they continue to hit the ball, the Red Sox will win.

Final Athletics-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

It is very hard to bet against Tanner Houck, especially when they play the Athletics. I am going to take the Red Sox to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Athletics-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Red Sox -1.5 (-110)