The Oakland Athletics are on the road to take on the Minnesota Twins. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Athletics-Twins prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Athletics will finish the season with the worst record in the MLB. They have over 100 losses, and if they lose out, they will finish with 114 losses. Oakland was never able to get anything going this season, but their pitching staff was the main problem. Oakland has one of the worst staffs in the MLB when looking at the statistics. At the plate, the Athletics actually have some players to be excited for. Esteury Ruiz, Brent Rooker, and Shea Langeliers are a few of those players. However, they are definitely just waiting for the season to come to an end.

The Twins are officially the winners of the American League Central division. They will now how the first round Wild Card series against the third place Wild Card team. This will not be an easy task for them as they will have to face the Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros, or Seattle Mariners. Those three teams are not going to be easy to beat, and the Twins know that. It would not be surprising to see the Twins give some extra rest to their main core of position players, and pull some of their starters early to keep them fresh for that series. Minnesota has won seven of their last 10 games, and they just took two of three from the Los Angeles Angels this past weekend.

Paul Blackburn will be the starting pitcher for the Athletics. Bailey Ober will take the mound for the Twins.

Here are the Athletics-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Twins Odds

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-110)

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 7.5 (-120)

Under: 7.5 (-102)

How To Watch Athletics vs. Twins

TV: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports North

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

Blackburn is the Athletics best chance to cover the spread. He is the best pitcher on the team, and it has shown. He has a 4.11 ERA, and 101 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched. Those numbers do not seem super great, but they are some of the best on the team. One thing to keep an eye on is the strikeouts. The Twins strikeout the most in the MLB, and Blackburn should be able to take advantage of that. If Blackburn can rack up some strikeouts and keep the Twins off the barrel, the Athletics will cover the spread.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Bailey Ober made his return to the mound after missing a few starts on September 15. He has made two starts since his return, and they have gone pretty well. In those starts, Ober went five innings in both, allowed just two runs in both, and he has given up a total of eight hits. Ober does not have a hard matchup in this one, either. The Athletics struggle at the plate, and that will not change in this game. As long as Ober just pitches his game, the Twins will cover the spread.

Final Athletics-Twins Prediction & Pick

I have said it all season, and I am going to keep saying it, do not bet the Athletics. The Athletics are the worst team in the league, and it would be foolish to take them in any bet. I am rocking with the Twins to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Athletics-Twins Prediction & Pick: Twins -1.5 (-110), Over 7.5 (-120)