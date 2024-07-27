It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Athletics-Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Athletics-Angels.

The Oakland A's got swept earlier this season in Anaheim against the Angels. They have really turned things around against the Halos since that occasion in late June. They came home and swept the Angels in early July. Then they won a series last weekend against the Angels in Oakland, and now they have won each of the first two games of this series. Both games were close and involved a good amount of offense, but the A's had the answers and got big late-game outs to prevail, 6-5 on Thursday and 5-4 on Friday. The A's cooled off the Angels, who had just gone into Seattle and won three straight games by limiting the Mariners to exactly one run in each of the three games. Friday's win for Oakland was especially satisfying because the Angels got four runs in the first inning on a pair of two-run homers and then didn't score another run for the rest of the game. It will be fascinating to see if the A's, who have won seven of their last eight against the Angels, can keep the momentum going in this matchup.

Athletics-Angels Projected Starters

Mitch Spence vs. Tyler Anderson

Mitch Spence is (6-6) with a 4.67 ERA. Spence isn't relentlessly consistent, but he has shown that when he is locked in, he can be really good. He faced the Angels last weekend and was solid in a game the A's won. If Oakland can get the same performance out of him in this game, one week later, with the Angels being extra familiar with him, the A's will definitely take it.

Last Start: Saturday, July 20 versus the Los Angeles Angels: 5 1/3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 3 K

2024 Road Splits: 5 starts, 33 2/3 IP, 34 H, 22 R, 7 HR, 11 BB, 29 K

Tyler Anderson is (8-8) with a 2.91 ERA. You can see right away that Anderson is pitching really, really well this year, recalling his superb form a few seasons ago with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Imagine if Anderson was on the Dodgers and had Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, and the rest of the Dodger bats supporting him. The 8-8 record he has in 16 decisions with the Angels this season would probably be something closer to 11-5, maybe 12-4. Anderson is stuck on a subpar team which has been crushed by the long-term injury to Mike Trout, who has begun minor-league rehab and is trying to get back to the big leagues as we speak.

Last Start: Monday, July 22 versus the Seattle Mariners: 5 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 8 K

2024 Home Splits: 11 starts, 65 IP, 58 H, 28 R, 9 HR, 27 BB, 42 K

Here are the Athletics-Angels MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Angels Odds

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: +108

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How to Watch Athletics vs. Angels

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports California (Athletics) / Bally Sports West (Angels) / ESPN Plus

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The A's are on a roll in general, having won a series earlier this week against the Houston Astros before winning each of the first two games in this series. Brent Rooker is hammering the ball and has incentive to play great as a possible MLB trade deadline candidate for a contender. The A's are also on a roll against the Angels specifically, having won seven of eight. It's easy to pick the A's here with the plus-money price on the moneyline. It's a very attractive lure.

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tyler Anderson gives the Angels the big advantage in the pitching matchup. Also, since he faced Seattle — not Oakland — in his most recent start, it might be tougher for the A's to get a read on him. On the other hand, the Angel hitters have seen Mitch Spence a week ago. They should be able to get a better read on him.

Final Athletics-Angels Prediction & Pick

We tell you not to bet on bad teams when they play each other … unless there's a great angle. It's here. Anderson is a far, far better pitcher than Spence, and the A's did not get a look at Anderson last weekend in Oakland, whereas the Halos got a look at Spence. We think the Angels on the run line are a great play.

Final Athletics-Angels Prediction & Pick: Angels -1.5