Vladimir Guerrero Jr. looks to stay hot as the Toronto Blue Jays host the Oakland Athletics. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Athletics-Blue Jays prediction and pick.

Athletics-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Osvaldo Bido vs. Yariel Rodriguez

Osvaldo Bido (2-3) with a 4.64 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP

Last Start: Last time out, Bido went six innings, giving up six hits and three walks. Three runs would be scored, but just two were earned as Bido took the loss to the Dodgers.

2024 Road Splits: Bido has one start and three appearances on the road this year. He is 1-1 with a 5.56 ERA and a .231 opponent batting average.

Yariel Rodriguez (1-4) with a 3.86 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP

Last Start: Rodriguez went 4.2 innings in his last start, giving up four hits and a walk. He did not allow a run but took a no-decision against the New York Yankees

2024 Home Splits: In four home starts, Rodriguez is 0-1 with a 2.75 ERA and a .200 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Blue Jays Odds

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +120

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 9 (-104)

Under: 9 (-118)

How to Watch Athletics vs. Blue Jays

Time: 3:07 PM ET/ 12:07 PM PT

TV: NBCSCA/Sportsnet

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Athletics scored 25th in the majors in runs while sitting 28th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging. Brent Rooker has led the way. He is hitting .291 this year with 28 home runs and 81 RBIS. He has also stolen seven bases and scored 56 times on the year. Shea Langeliers is also having a solid year. He is hitting just .207 but with a .271 on-base percentage. He has 21 home runs, and 57 RBIs, and has scored 40 times on the year. Rounding out the top bats on the year with JJ Bleday. He is hitting .240 this year with a .319 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs and 38 RBIS while scoring 51 times this year.

Brent Rooker has also been hot in the last week. He is hitting just .250 but has a .375 on-base percentage, two home runs, and four RBIs. He has also scored three times in the last week. Zack Gelof is hitting .250 as well this week. He has a home run, two RBIs, two stolen bases, and three runs scored in the last week. JJ Bleday is hitting. 273 in the past week, but has an RBI and three runs scored. In the last week, the Athletics are hitting just .209 with six home runs and 17 runs scored. They have stolen four bases though.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays are 24th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 18th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the way. He is hitting .321 this year with a .394 on-base percentage. Guerrero has 23 home runs, 76 RBIs, and 68 runs scored on the year. All of those marks lead the team. Daulton Varsho has also been solid. HE is hitting .205 on the year but with a .289 base percentage. He has 13 home runs and 47 RBIs. Varsho has also stolen ten bases and scored 56 times. Rounding out the top bats of the year is George Spring. Springer is hitting .223 this year with a .305 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs and 41 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 13 bases and scored 55 times on the year.

Alejandro Kirk has been solid in the last week. He is hitting .412 in the last week with a .476 on-base percentage. He has a home run, seven RBIs, and has scored twice. Vladimir Guerrero Jr continues to hit hot this year. He is hitting .524 in the last week with a .615 on-base percentage. Guerrero has two home runs, six RBIs, and six runs scored. Further, he has four doubles and a triple, giving him seven extra-base hits out of his last 11 hits. Brian Serven rounds out the top ats of the week. He is hitting .429 in the last week with three RBIs. He has also scored twice in limited action. The Blue Jays are hitting .262 in the last week with three home runs and 29 runs scored.

Only one member of the Blue Jays has a career at-bat against Bido. That is Joey Loperfido who is 0-1.

Final Athletics-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jays not only have the slightly better pitcher going in this one, they have the better offense as well. They have hit better over the last week, and all year long. Further, they are outperforming their expected run total while the Athletics are not. Take the Blue Jays to win in this one.

Final Athletics-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays ML (-142)