We're back with yet another betting prediction and pick for Tuesday's MLB slate as we turn our attention towards this interleague series matchup. The Oakland Athletics will visit the Chicago Cubs for Game 2 of their current three-game series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Athletics-Cubs prediction and pick.

Athletics-Cubs Projected Starters

Mitch Spence (RHP) vs. Jordan Wicks (LHP)

Mitch Spence (7-9) with a 4.33 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 113 K, 137.1 IP

Last Start: 9/12 @ HOU (L) – 7.0 IP, 2 ER, 2 K

2024 Road Splits: (3-4) with a 4.82 ERA, .261 OBA, 45 K, 65.1 IP

Jordan Wicks (2-3) with a 5.27 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 38 K, 41.0 IP

Last Start: 9/11 @ LAD (L) – 3.0 IP, 7 ER, 2 K

2024 Home Splits: (1-2) with a 3.63 ERA, .265 OBA, 17 K, 17.1 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Cubs Odds

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +134

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -158

Over: 8.5 (+102)

Under: 8.5 (-124)

How to Watch Athletics vs. Cubs

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/ 4:40 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports California, Marquee Sports Network, MLB.TV

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Oakland Athletics are currently fourth in the American League West and sit 16.5 games back of the leading Houston Astros. They're 14.5 games back of AL Wild Card contention and they'll have to look towards next season for better luck. It'll be another offseason of changes for the Athletics as they try to revamp their roster and prepare for their move out of Oakland. They have a chance to spoil the Cubs' Wild Card chances with Chicago in the NL mix, but they'll have to rebound after dropping two of three to the worst team in the majors just a series ago.

The Athletics will send Mitch Spence to the mound in hopes of picking up a win in his twenty-second start of the season. He's made nine other appearances in relief and has been used in numerous situations for this pitching staff. He was solid through seven innings of his last start, but the Athletics couldn't muster enough runs to outscore the Houston Astros. Expect Spence to have another deep outing into this one as he tries to silence one of the best-scoring clubs of the last month.

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Chicago Cubs are currently second in the National League Central and trail the Milwaukee Brewers by 10 games. The Brewers have really pulled away within the divisional race, but the Cubs are still alive within the NL Wild Card race, sitting just five games back of the New York Mets occupying the final spot. With series against the Athletics, Nationals, Phillies, and Reds remaining on their schedule, the Cubs can certainly make this a tighter race if they're able to gain momentum and string wins together. The Mets still have Philadelphia, Milwaukee, and Atlanta remaining on their schedule, so the time is now for the Cubs to lock in and make a push for the Postseason.

The Cubs will send Jordan Wicks to the mound for his tenth start of the season. He missed about three months of action due to injury and returned in early September, making three starts and going 1-2 in the time since. His last time out, Wicks allowed seven runs through just three innings of work, so he'll be determined to put forth a better showing in this one. He's still working on getting movement within his pitches and these games will prove to be important in returning him back to his previous form.

Final Athletics-Cubs Prediction & Pick

With the Oakland Athletics effectively out of Postseason contention, this series will prove massive for the Chicago Cubs as they try to make a run at the final NL Wild Card spot. This will be the first and only season meeting between these two teams and the Athletics come into this one riding back-to-back losses while the Cubs search for back-to-back wins.

The Cubs certainly have the advantage here with their bats, but it's been no secret that Jordan Wicks has struggled in returning to his peak form after injury. He's still good to give the Cubs a few solid innings of work, but he's had trouble keeping opposing teams off the scoreboard. He'll need every bit of help in finding runs from their own side as he tries to do damage control early.

For our final prediction, we have to roll with the Chicago Cubs to get this win and inch one step closer to the Wild Card. While Jordan Wicks may not see action deep into this game, the bats should wake up at home in Chicago as the Cubs know what they have to play for.

Final Athletics-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Chicago Cubs -1.5 (+136)