We're back again with another betting prediction and pick for the final few series of the MLB Regular Season as we head to the American League West for this next meeting. The Oakland Athletics will face the Seattle Mariners for a three-game series to close the season. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Athletics-Mariners prediction and pick.

Athletics-Mariners Projected Starters

JP Sears (LHP) vs. Undecided

JP Sears (11-12) with a 4.43 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 133 K, 174.2 IP

Last Start: 9/21 vs, NYY (L) – 5.0 IP, 6 ER, 6 K

2024 Road Splits: (5-5) with a 3.71 ERA, .231 OBA, 70 K, 94.2 IP

Undecided (0-0)

Last Start: N/A

2024 Home Splits: N/A

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: +142

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+132)

Moneyline: -168

Over: 7.5 (-105)

Under: 7.5 (-115)

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/ 7:10 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports California, DirecTV Sports NorthWest, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Oakland Athletics won't be making the Postseason this year but with their victory last night, they were able to say farewell to the Oakland Coliseum as winners. Wins have been hard to come by for the Athletics this season, but they've done a great job in improving from last year's forgettable mark and giving fans something to cheer for during this season. JJ Bleday was the star of the game with a go-ahead RBI single and a miraculous catch in center field at key points of the game. Their spirits are high at the moment and they'll be looking to carry that same momentum into this final series.

The Athletics will send JP Sears to the mound for his thirty-second start of the season. The Athletics have notched wins in two of his last five starts, but he's hoping to break this current two-game losing streak he's been on. He's allowed 10 runs over his last two starts, but he's also managed 10 strikeouts in the same breath and can turn in a promising start here if he doesn't let the Mariners offense get out in front of him. Expect him to take this start deep into the game as he hopes to finish his season on a high note.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Seattle Mariners are currently three games out of the final AL Wild Card spot and they'll look for another series win against a divisional opponent to end the season on a positive note. While the Mariners have been up and down this season, they've found ways to string together wins and keep their winning record at five games over .500. They've won five of their last seven games including taking two of three from the Houston Astros during their most recent series. They won their last game against Houston 8-1 as their bats were firing on all cylinders, so expect them to have a similar momentum during this game.

While we're still waiting on the Mariners to announce a pitcher for this matchup, they're likely to send either Logan Gilbert or Bryce Miller to the mound given George Kirby turning in the last start. We will also likely see the Mariners' bullpen see a ton of action in this one with their ace Luis Castillo still on the IL. The Mariners are thin with their pitching staff at the moment, so they may have to get creative in sending arms to the mound and giving the Athletics a number of different looks throughout this series.

Final Athletics-Mariners Prediction & Pick

The Athletics and Mariners will close the season against each other and they'll conclude this 13-game season rivalry. The Mariners currently have the edge over Oakland with a 6-4 head-to-head record, but don't sleep on the Athletics and their forward momentum to close the season. These last three games are important for the Mariners in closing this season strong against a divisional rival.

While the Mariners have yet to decide on a pitcher, we have to give their lineup the edge in this must-win scenario. Their pitching staff also turned in two one-run games against the Astros last series, so they're fairly confident heading into this matchup against a team they've handled all year.

For our final prediction, we have to give the edge to the Seattle Mariners here considering what they just did against the Atlanta Braves. They've also won their last two meetings against Oakland by a combined 15 runs, so don't expect this game to be close if it begins to tilt in either direction. We'll roll with the Seattle Mariners to get the win with our final prediction.

Final Athletics-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Seattle Mariners -1.5 (+132)