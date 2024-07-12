Ranger Suarez takes to the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies as they host the Oakland Athletics. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Athletics-Phillies prediction and pick.

Athletics-Phillies Projected Starters

Hogan Harris vs. Ranger Suarez

Hogan Harris (1-3) with a 3.22 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP

Last Start: Last time out, Harris went five innings, giving up five hits and three walks. He gave up three runs and took the loss to the Orioles.

2024 Road Splits: Harris is 0-1 in three starts and four appearances on the road. He has a 3.12 ERA and a .265 opponent batting average.

Ranger Suarez (10-3) with a 2.58 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP

Last Start: Suarez went just five innings, giving up six hits, two walks, and two home runs. He would surrender five runs in a loss to the Braves.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Phillies Odds

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (+115)

Moneyline: +235

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (-138)

Moneyline: -290

Over: 9 (-122)

Under: 9 (+100)

How to Watch Athletics vs. Phillies

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: NBCSCA/NBCSP

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Athletics are 27th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 28th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging. Brent Rooker leads the way on offense. He is hitting .282 on the year with a .362 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs and 55 RBIs on the year while scoring 40 times. Shea Langeliers is also having a solid season. He is hitting just .210 on the year with 17 home runs and 48 RBIS. He has scored 32 times. JJ Bleday rounds out the best bats of the year for the Athletics. He is hitting .230 on the year with 11 home runs and 32 RBIs. He has scored 37 times this year.

Rooker also leads the way in the last week. He is hitting .474 in the last week with a .577 on-base percentage. He has a home run and six RBIs while scoring nine times in the last week. Shea Langeliers is also having a great week. He is hitting .286 over the last week with two home runs and seven RBIs. He has scored four runs in the last week. Miguel Andujar is also hot. He is hitting .308 in the last week, with a home run, five RBIs, and six runs scored in the last six games. The Athletics are hitting well in the last week. They have hit .272 in the last week with ten home runs and 43 runs scored.

While none of the Athletics have faced Ranger Suarez before, many have had success against left-handed pitching. Brent Rooker is hitting .262 against lefties this year while hitting seven home runs and driving in 16. Further. Miguel Andujar is hitting .556 against lefties this year, with a home run and nine RBIs.

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Phillies are sixth in the majors in runs scored, while sitting third in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging. Alec Bohm has led the way this year. He is hitting .292 on the year with a .343 on-base percentage. He has 11 home runs and 70 RBIs while scoring 40 times this year. Bryce Harper is also having a great year. He is hitting .299 on the year with a .394 on-base percentage. He has 20 home runs and 58 RBIs this year with 52 runs scored. Kyle Schwarber rounds out the best bats of the year. He is hitting .250 this year with a .372 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs, 52 R BIs, and has scored 62 times this year.

Trea Turner has been on fire in the last week. He is hitting .375 in the last week with a .400 on-base percentage. Turner has three home runs with ten RBIS and five runs scored in the last week. Kyle Schwarber has returned from the IL and already made an impact. He is hitting .250- in his two games, but has a home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored. Meanwhile, Brandon Marsh is also playing well. He is hitting .294 in the last week, with a home run and two RBIs. He has stolen two bases and scored four times in the last week. As a team, the Phillies are hitting .266 over the last week, with seven home runs and 25 runs scored.

Final Athletics-Phillies Prediction & Pick

Ranger Suarez gave up more than three runs just once in his first 15 starts of the year. He has now done that in each of his last three, losing twice. Still, this is a chance for Suarez to regain some confidence. The Athletics have been doing well in nthe last week, but so have the Phillies. While some of the bats for the Athletics have hit well against lefties, many have struggled. Expect a solid outing from Ranger Suarez as the Athletics struggle against him. The Phillies will score plenty, taking the win.

Final Athletics-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5 (-138)