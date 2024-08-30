ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

JP Sears heads to the mound for an AL West battle as the Oakland Athletics face the Texas Rangers. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Athletics-Rangers prediction and pick.

Athletics-Rangers Projected Starters

JP Sears vs. Jon Gray

JP Sears (10-9) with a 4.35 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP

Last Start: Sears went just 3.2 innings, giving up nine hits, a walk, and two home runs. He surrendered seven runs with five earned in a loss to the Brewers.

2024 Road Splits: Sears is 4-4 on the road with a 4.04 ERA and a .234 opponent batting average

Jon Gray (5-5) with a 4.32 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP

Last Start: Gray went just two innings in his last start, giving up seven hits, two walks, and a home run. He would surrender seven runs in a loss to the Guardians.

2024 Home Splits: Gray is 4-2 in 10 starts and 13 appearances at home. He has a 3.45 ERA and a .250 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Rangers Odds

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +128

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How to Watch Athletics vs. Rangers

Time: 8:05 PM ET/ 5:05 PM PT

TV: NBCSCA/BSSW

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Athletics are 25th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 26th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging. Brent Rooker has led the way. He is hitting .285 this year with 31 home runs and 88 RBIs. He has also stolen seven bases and scored 64 times on the year. Shea Langeliers is also having a solid year. He is hitting just .221 but with a .287 on-base percentage. He has 22 home runs, 62 RBIs, and has scored 46 times on the year. Rounding out the top bats on the year with JJ Bleday. He is hitting .241 this year with a .323 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs, and 49 RBIs while scoring 62 times this year.

Lawrence Butler is coming into this game hot. He is hitting .360 this week with three home runs, seven RBIs, and six runs scored in the last week. Seth Brown is also hitting .353 in the last week with a .476 on-base percentage. Brown has two home runs, five RBIs, and four runs scored in the last week. Rounding out the best bats in the last week is Brent Rooker. he is hitting .261 in the last week with two home runs, four RBIs, and three runs scored. The Athletics have hit .265 in the last week with 29 runs scored in six games.

The Athletics have 38 career at-bats against Jon Gray. They have hit just .105 against him. Seth Brown has the most experience. He is two for 11 with a home run and three RBIs. Brent Rooker and Kyle McCann both have a hit in two at-bats against Gray.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rangers are 23rd in runs scored while sitting 21st in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging. Marcus Semien has been great this year. He is hitting .242 on the year with a .314 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs and 64 RBIs while scoring 81 times. Meanwhile, Corey Seager has been solid as well. He is hitting .277 on the year with 29 home runs and 73 RBIs. Further, he has scored 66 runs. Rounding out the top bats is Adolis Garcia. Garcia is hitting just .224 with a .286 on-base percentage. He has 21 home runs, 64 RBIs, and 61 runs scored on the year.

Corey Seager has been solid in the last week. He is hitting .409 with a .435 on-base percentage. Seager has a home run, five RBIs, and two runs scored. Meanwhile, Leody Taveras has been solid as well. He is hitting .231 in the last week with three RBIs and three runs scored. Wyatt Langford is hitting .278 in the last week with a home run, three RBIs and four runs scored in the last week. The Rangers are hitting .247 in the last week, but have scored just 19 runs.

Current Rangers have 120 career at-bats against JP Sears. they have hit .275 against him. Marcus Semien has been solid. He is 6-19 with two home runs and five RBIs. Meanwhile, Jonah Heim is 3-13 but has a double and a home run with four RBIs. Finally, Robbie Grossman is 5-8 with three doubles and a home run, plus two RBIs.

Final Athletics-Rangers Prediction & Pick

JP Sears has been solid on the road as of late. In his last three road starts, he has given up just four runs over 19.2 innings. Jon Gray has struggled in his two appearances this month. He has pitched just four innings, giving up eight runs. The Athletics are also scoring well, scoring nearly five runs per game in the last week. With Jon Gray struggling as of late, take the Athletics and the runs in this one.

Final Athletics-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Athletics +1.5 (-164)