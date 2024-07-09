Brayan Bello takes the mound for the Boston Red Sox as they face the Oakland Athletics. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Athletics-Red Sox prediction and pick.

Athletics-Red Sox Projected Starters

Joey Estes vs. Brayan Bello

Joey Estes (3-3) with a 4.39 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP

Last Start: Estes went nine innings in his last start, giving up five hits and one walk. He would come away with the shutout victory over the Angels.

2024 Road Splits: Estes has made six road starts this year, going 1-3 with a 7.00 ERA. He also has a .282 opponent batting average on the road.

Brayan Bello (8-5) with a 5.19 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP

Last Start: Bello went 6.2 innings in his last start. He gave up seven hits and one walk, but just one run, leading to him taking the win over the Marlins.

2024 Home Splits: Bello is 2-3 at home in six starts. He has a 6.21 ERS with a .289 opponent batting average.

MLB Odds

MLB Odds: Athletics-Red Sox Odds

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-126)

Moneyline: +160

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+105)

Moneyline: -190

Over: 10 (-108)

Under: 10 (-112)

How to Watch Athletics vs. Red Sox

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

TV: NBCSCA/NESN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Athletics are 28th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 28th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging. Brent Rooker leads the way on offense. He is hitting .278 on the year with a .353 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs and 54 RBIs on the year while scoring 35 times. Shea Langeliers is also having a solid season. He is hitting just .205 on the year with 17 home runs and 46 RBIS. He has scored 31 times. JJ Bleday rounds out the best bats of the year for the Athletics. He is hitting .234 on the year with 11 home runs and 31 RBIs. He has scored 37 times this year.

Rooker also leads the way in the last week. He is hitting .500 in the last week with a .560 on-base percentage. He has three home runs and seven RBIs while scoring six times in the last week. Miguel Andujar is hitting just .250 in the last week, but he has a home run and five RBIs. Shea Langeliers, Max Schuemann, and Brett Harris also have five RBIs each in the last week. The Athletics offense has been solid in the last week. They have hit .262 with 41 runs scored in the last week.

Current members of the Athletics have 17 career at-bats against Brayan Bello. They have hit .294 against him. Shea Langeliers has hit great, going two for four with a double, a home run, and two RBIs. Brent Rooker is one for two with a double. Meanwhile, JJ Bleday is two for four with two home runs and four RBIS against Bello.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox are 13th in the major runs scored while sitting ninth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging. Rafael Devers leads the way. He is hitting .293 on the year with 21 home runs and 55 RBIS. Devers has also hit 16 doubles and scored 56 times this year. Ceddanne Rafaela is also having a solid year. He is hitting .244 on the year with 11 home runs and 55 RBIS. He has stolen 11 bases and scored 43 times. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Jarren Duran. He is hitting .276 on the year with a .338 on-base percentage. He has 24 doubles, ten triples, and ten home runs, helping to his 40 RBIs. Duran also has stolen 21 bases and scored 59 times this year.

Devers has also been on fire at the dish. In the last week, he is hitting .275 with three home runs and ten RBIs. Devers has scored seven times over the last week. Also hitting well is Ceddane Rafaela. He is hitting .250 in the last week with three home runs and nine RBIs while scoring four times. Tyler O'Neill is hitting well as well. He is hitting .333 in the last week with a .440 on-base percentage. He has two RBIs but has scored five times in the last week.

Final Athletics-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

The Athletics offense has been great in the last week. In their last two series, they have won four of the six games, while scoring 41 runs. Much of that was in the 19-run explosion against the Orioles, but still, they have scored 22 runs in five games outside of that. The Red Sox are scoring plenty as well. With both pitchers on the mound having the propensity to give up runs, the best play in this game is on the over.

Final Athletics-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Over 10 (-108)