WNBA star Rhyne Howard embraces a new coaching role at the University of Florida, finding it a rewarding and educational experience.

Rhyne Howard, the 2022 WNBA Rookie of the Year and a two-time WNBA All-Star, is well-known for her performance on the court with the Atlanta Dream. This offseason, however, she’s embarked on a new journey, embracing the role of assistant coach and director of player development at the University of Florida.

Last offseason, Howard played in Italy, not actively seeking a change. The unexpected coaching opportunity at Florida, however, piqued her interest.

“It just kind of fell in my lap, honestly. It's not an opportunity that you can really pass up because for me, at least, I'm helping set a good example for them,” Howard said, as reported by Maggie Hendricks with Olympics.com. “And they're helping me learn how to be a better leader, how to navigate different personalities, different coaching. It's just a win-win, so it's good to help the next generation.”

The Gators had a mixed season in 2023, finishing with a 19-15 record and missing the NCAA tournament. Howard is focused on preparing her players for the rigors of competitive basketball.

“I always give them a hard time, just because I want them to be great. And, you know, life's gonna be hard. If they want to make this next level, I have to show them this is what it's gonna take. But you know, they're loving it. I'm building great relationships with the players,” she said.

How Rhyne Howard utilizes WNBA experience in coaching

In her WNBA career, Howard is coached by Tanisha Wright, known for her tough but nurturing coaching style. Howard is now channeling Wright’s methods into her own coaching.

“I've definitely stolen a bit of coach T's drills, just the way she coaches, when it's about business, it's about business. But I always made a player coach as well. Having a little fun with them,” she said.

In addition to coaching, Howard also played for Team USA in preparation for Paris 2024, facing off against college teams.

“I’m being adaptable. Because here, I'm playing a lot of the four position and obviously, I’m more guard heavy, but just being able to show that I can step up to whatever the team needs,” she said.

Howard’s journey with USA Basketball has been remarkable, including leading the U.S. to victory in the AmeriCup in 2021 and earning the MVP award. Her childhood dream of reaching the WNBA now fulfilled, Howard sets her sights on the Olympics. “I don't think [the Olympics] was what I was on at first, because it was more, ‘I want to make it to the WNBA.’ But now that I'm older, and I realized how big of an achievement it is like, yeah, I want to be a part of that team.”