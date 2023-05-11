1 undrafted free agent who will make Falcons’ roster

The Atlanta Falcons only had six picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, but they made the most of their draft capital and produced a very solid class with quite a few potential steals that could have an immediate impact for them in the upcoming season.

While there’s understandably a ton of excitement surrounding running back Bijan Robinson and offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron, who will open up plenty of running lanes for one of the leading Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates, there should be more buzz about the Falcons’ class of undrafted free agents. With the team’s mandatory rookie minicamp (May 12-13) almost upon us, let’s take a look at which rookie undrafted free agent will make the Falcons’ final roster.

While every prospect dreams of hearing their name called during the draft, sometimes it’s beneficial for players to hit the open market as a priority undrafted free agent, as they can actually pick their destination.

From more recent stars such as QB Tony Romo, RB Arian Foster, WR Wes Welker, TE Antonio Gates, and LB James Harrison to Hall of Fame legends like QB Warren Moon, QB Kurt Warner, DT John Randle, and CB Richard “Night Train” Lane, we have plenty of evidence that undrafted players can make a massive impact in the NFL.

So that begs the question, which 2023 undrafted free agents have the best chance to make the Falcons’ final roster?

According to the Fantasy Pros’ Thor Nystrom, the Falcons had the worst class of UDFAs among all NFC teams. But identifying potential impact undrafted free agents isn’t a science; it’s an art.

Often when prospects with draftable grades don’t get selected, it either has to do with character questions, medical concerns, or their perceived limitations due to their size, the system they played in, or competition level they faced in college. There are also other guys that slip through the cracks because they fall into the tweener group. That applies here to the Falcons’ top undrafted free agent—Ikenna Enechukwu.

1 undrafted free agent who will make Falcons’ roster

Ikenna Enechukwu (pronounced ee-ken-ah en-neh-chu-kwu) didn’t exactly stand out on the stat sheet at Rice (30 tackles with 18.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks the last two years), and his technique is still raw, but even Nystrom noted that Enechukwu has “an NFL frame, NFL length, and NFL speed and bust.”

The 6-4, 264-pound edge defender may need to bulk up if he’s going to kick inside and learn behind aging veterans Grady Jarrett and Calais Campbell, but he has the toughness to make the transition in Atlanta’s 3-4 front. He’s an instinctive, intelligent, physical, and rangy lineman with good upper-body strength to build on as he continues to develop.

Asked before the draft about his favorite defensive scheme, Enechukwu told Justin Berendzen of NFL Draft Diamonds that he prefers a “one gap scheme that involves a lot of penetrating and attacking because it’s fun to let things loose and harass the opponent.”

The Falcons made some savvy moves in free agency with the additions of defensive tackle David Onyemata and the aforementioned Campbell, as well as linebacker Kaden Elliss, safety Jessie Bates, and cornerbacks Mike Hughes, Tre Flowers, and Jeff Okudah, but they may need to continue to add competition to the front seven after producing the second-fewest sacks (21) in the league last year and finishing in the bottom ten in a majority of defensive metrics.

Making the final roster will be a tough task for Enechukwu—it always is for rookie UDFAs. But with so many unproven depth defenders at the 3-4 DE and OLB spots, including Ta’Quon Graham, Joe Gaziano, Timmy Horne, Adetokunbo Ogundeji, David Anenih, and Dorian Etheridge, the door is wide open for a rookie to stand out in camp and make the team.

What other UDFAs have a chance to make the team?

The only other undrafted free agent on our radar is former Buffalo WR Justin Marshall. A transfer out of Louisville, Marshall led the Bulls with 64 receptions for 837 yards and nine touchdowns this past season.

A legitimate big-bodied (6-2, 205 pounds) downfield threat with strong hands (8.3 percent career drop rate and 51 percent contested catch rate on 172 career targets over 14.1 aDOT), Marshall has a real chance to make the team and see the field as a rookie in a comically thin WR group, with Mack Hollins, Scotty Miller, and KhaDarel Hodge leading the way behind second-year standout receiver Drake London.