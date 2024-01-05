In a dramatic turn of events, Sergio Ramos couldn't contain his frustration after Sevilla's 2-0 defeat to Athletic Bilbao in the La Liga

Athletic Bilbao secured victory with goals from Mikel Vesga and Aitor Paredes, dealing Sevilla their ninth La Liga loss of the year. Currently languishing in the 16th position in the standings, Sevilla's disappointing performance is a stark deviation from their usual standards. The team has already seen coaching changes this year, with Quique Sanchez Flores now at the helm following the departures of Diego Alonso and Jose Luis Mendilibar.

Despite Ramos' return to his childhood team over the summer after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expired, the legendary defender has been unable to reverse Sevilla's fortunes. Frustration mounted for Ramos after the defeat, and during a post-match interview with DAZN, he abruptly halted the conversation to address a fan: “Have a little respect, people are talking here! Have a little respect for the people and the badge. Shut up and go!”

"¡TEN UN POCO DE RESPETO! ¡RESPETA A LA GENTE!” ¡Qué enfado de Sergio Ramos!#LALIGAenDAZN ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/n0T2aRNBEa — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) January 4, 2024

This outburst from the 37-year-old comes in a season where he has made 15 appearances in all competitions, accumulating five bookings and one red card—an average of a caution every three games. Sevilla's struggles are evident as they have managed to secure only three wins in 19 league games, leaving them just five points clear of the relegation zone.

Looking ahead, Sevilla will seek redemption in the Round of 32 of the Copa del Rey against second-division side Racing Ferrol on Sunday, January 7. The pressure is mounting for both the team and Sergio Ramos as they aim to turn their season around.