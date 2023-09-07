Atletico Madrid‘s star forward, Antoine Griezmann, has revealed why he rejected Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Al-Nassr‘s considerable interest during this summer's transfer window, reported by GOAL. However, the Frenchman made it unequivocally clear that his heart belongs with Los Colchoneros, expressing his desire to remain and achieve remarkable milestones with the club.

Griezmann's commitment to Atletico Madrid was further cemented this summer as he made his move from Barcelona permanent, following a deal struck last October. Since then, the 30-year-old forward has enjoyed a resurgence in Madrid, becoming a pivotal figure in the team's second-half surge last season. He led all La Liga players in terms of output, tallying an impressive 15 goals and 16 assists.

While acknowledging the reported interest in his services, Griezmann emphasized his unwavering dedication to Atletico. Speaking to the press ahead of France’s Euro 2024 qualifying clash against Ireland at the Parc des Princes, Griezmann explained, “There were calls and contacts, but I was focused on my club. I’m 15 goals away from becoming the club’s all-time top scorer. It’s as I told my sister: I’m not moving, I’m staying here.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For Griezmann, breaking the club's all-time goalscoring record is a significant motivator to remain with Atletico. He expressed his determination, stating, “I’m going to try and break the record. It’s taken a while to reinstate myself in the eyes of the fans – it isn’t the moment to leave.”

Earlier in the summer, speculations had linked Griezmann to Al-Nassr, the club led by Cristiano Ronaldo. Al-Nassr was reportedly keen on signing the French forward to complement Ronaldo's contributions. However, Griezmann's recent affirmation of his loyalty to Atletico Madrid puts these rumors to rest.

With his decision firmly made, Antoine Griezmann will now set his sights on achieving the prestigious title of Atletico Madrid's all-time top scorer in La Liga. Currently, this accolade is held by Luis Aragones. In the immediate future, Griezmann will represent the French national team in the Euro Qualifiers, facing the Republic of Ireland in a crucial fixture.