Atletico Madrid superstar Antoine Griezmann is expected to join his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi in the Major League Soccer (MLS). Messi left Paris Saint Germain (PSG) this summer to join Inter Miami. Moreover, he was reunited with two of his former Barcelona colleagues, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Now, there are reports that Atletico Madrid expect their superstar to reunite with his former Barcelona teammates in the United States.

Griezmann has three years left on his deal in the Spanish capital, which could complicate this potential MLS deal. The former La Liga champions are aware that multiple MLS clubs have made an offer for the French World Cup winner, but the reports have failed to identify those franchises.

We can assume that one can be Inter Miami as all his former Barcelona colleagues currently play there. Inter Miami were on the verge of signing Luis Suarez from Gremio, but the transfer move collapsed. Hence, there is a possibility that Inter Miami chief David Beckham is looking for a top striker to complement Messi in the attacking areas.

There were initial reports that Griezmann could join Saudi Arabia, but the Middle Easterns have turned their attention towards Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. Al Ittihad have reportedly sent a delegate team to London to convince the Egyptian superstar to join the Saudi Pro League. Hence, Griezmann's priority remains the MLS for now.

Griezmann rejoined Atletico Madrid from Barcelona last October for €20m. He quickly became a key player under Diego Simeone, contributing 31 goals in 38 appearances for the club. He remains a starter under the Argentine manager, and his importance would be higher now, considering Joao Felix has joined Barcelona on Deadline Day.