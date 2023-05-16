Massimo Marchiano is the published author of "Dawkin: A Tall Tale", a sci-fi western novel. When he's not writing about cowboys and aliens, he's watching his favorite Philly Sports team lose (or winning with them himself in his favorite video games).

Mundfish’s Atomic Heart has received yet another update which focuses on game stability. The update notes also addressed achievement issues some players are still dealing with.

Atomic Heart released on February 21st of this year. While it’s received praise from critics and users, it’s still subject to much scrutiny over bugs that have plagued the experience. The latest update hopes to fix some of these issues. Here are the patch notes:

Atomic Heart 1.6.0.0 Patch Notes

The following are changes made to improve the game’s stability and performance.

Dialogue has been improved (adjusted length, place and time of activation, and overall amount)

Modified FOV settings have been improved (in some instances, P-3’s hand would cover the scope of certain weapons).

Fixed some rare issues with saves of the game.

Game stability improvements

Achievement Progress Issue and Possible solutions

Many players have been struggling to attain all achievements in the game. Some have even beaten the game on the hardest difficulty but were still unable to unlock the “Atomic Heart” achievement. Others have struggled with ” The Necromancer” achievement, which requires players to speak with every dead body’s Thought device. Some of the bodies are unable to be interacted. According to Mundfish, the achievement issues have been resolved, but the following instances may occur.

Some achievements may require an internet connection, otherwise there may be a delay in unlocking some of them.

Issues may occur for achievements achieved entirely on save games before or during the day 1 patch. Which may be solved by:

Starting a new game and re-executing all the necessary conditions to unlock the achievement (However, many players are still struggling to get certain achievements after doing so). You may have obtained all achievements except for “The Motherland Does Not Forget its Heroes”, which requires you to unlock all achievements/trophies in the game. By starting a new game, this should fix the issue. Data is recalculated at the launch of a new game, which should unlock the achievement and help you reach 100%.



While most achievements have been fixed, many players have called out that not all is well with Atomic Heart’s achievement system. The game is still prone to game-crashing bugs, but has improved with each update. Hopefully Mundfish can resolve these issues in the near future.

You can read their full patch notes here.

