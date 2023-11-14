Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas apologized to fans after withdrawing from the ATP Finals with a back injury

Stefanos Tsitsipas withdrew from the ATP Finals on Tuesday after aggravating his back injury three games into the first set of the match. The injury caused him to miss practice leading up to the match and was too restrictive of his movement for him to continue playing. His withdrawal led to Holger Rune getting the automatic win and boos from the crowd who had come to see him.

Following his withdrawal, Tsitsipas apologized to the fans.

“My apologies to all the fans and the crowd that came to support me today and watch the match. I'm really gutted that I wasn't able to finish the match. And it's a shame also not to give that spot to someone else to at least try and do something with it,” via Tennis TV on X.

“It kills me not to be able to finish this tournament” 😢 You’ll be back next year, @StefTsitsipas 💪#NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/T77gc2D0aD — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 14, 2023

“My doctors and the countless visits that I had in the last few days suggested that I play. They gave me the green light to go and try, try it for myself. Unfortunately I felt terrible on the court. I did what I could do to be in the best possible way to be ready and fit for this match, but it didn't work out for me. I hate retiring from matches. I'm not the kind of person that likes leaving mid-match and it kills me not to be able to finish this tournament, the one that I've prepped for so long.”

Stefanos Tsitsipas previously won this final in 2019. He will now be replaced in the Green Group by Hubert Hurkacz.